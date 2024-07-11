Could Original Mortal Kombat Get A Remaster?

We live in a gaming day and age where not everything is as simple as “let’s make an original video game!” and then said game gets made. Between the costs of making big and small titles and the manpower needed to create them, market them, and ensure their quality, some studios prefer to just remaster or remake older games and hope people will buy into the nostalgia of it all. It’s been a hit-or-miss practice, but when the right remaster/remake hits, people resonate with it. As Insider Gaming notes, the next big remaster could be the from Mortal Kombat.

At the end of last month, and uncaught by many for a while, the CEO of Eyeballistic, Joe Tresca, made the following tweet with a key visual that many people caught onto once they saw it:

I'm not sayin, but just sayin, we might be cooking up something special over at Eyeballistic. pic.twitter.com/Ji1HoaRigY — Joe Tresca (@calactyte) June 22, 2024

If you can’t tell, that’s a shot from Mortal Kombat 2, and he’s implying that his team is remastering it. That would be cool for many reasons if that’s the case. To be honest, the fighting game franchise hasn’t had true remasters in the past. They’ve always gone the reboot route to keep things fresh and going forward. They’ve technically done two universal reboots before a remaster was even hinted at, so that makes them stand out from the pack.

Officially, this hasn’t been Konfirmed, er, confirmed. However, Joe himself didn’t say that this was a fake post, and he wouldn’t have made it as the CEO of a gaming company if there wasn’t some credence to it. If this were to get remastered, it would be interesting to see how the graphics would be updated for the present day while also maintaining the older game mechanics. It’s important to note that certain things we have now, like X-Ray attacks, tag team moves, and more, weren’t available back then. Could they be added in? Or, would the team maintain the original integrity of the game by only taking the mechanics that are there and improving them in small ways? We’ll have to wait and see what happens. We know Ed Boon has teased various things for the franchise in the past, including talking about past games that have helped set the tone for what’s going on now, so he’d definitely be game for something like this.

As for the most recent entry, NetherRealm Studios has already promised that they would be at San Diego Comic-Con to highlight “Year 2” of the game’s content. So, stay tuned!