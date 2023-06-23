Mortal Kombat 1 PlayStation 5 Stress Test File Size Unveiled

The next mainline installment to the Mortal Kombat franchise has already been unveiled to the masses. While most of us anticipated a Mortal Kombat 12 reveal, NetherRealm Studios opted to make a quick change. Instead of continuing with the same storyline, the development team rebooted the series. It’s a brand new timeline we’ll be dealing with, and that means some of the characters we’ve come to know over the years might have a drastically different storyline. Rivals may become allies, and there is no telling just yet where the storyline will take players. Regardless, those interested in Mortal Kombat 1 might have thrown their hat in the pool to be selected for the online stress test event.

Mortal Kombat 1 might not be released until September of this year, but NetherRealm Studios was looking to add a bit of stress testing for their online servers well ahead of time. Starting today, some players will be able to jump into some of the gameplay. That said, selected players to beta test the game would have received codes to gain access. That event will kick off later today, so we will hopefully see plenty of new content surface online from some of these tests.

Although, since this is an online stress test, there’s always the possibility that some players may have a tough time connecting and getting through a match. This should allow the developers enough information to make the necessary adjustments to their online servers for the upcoming release. Fortunately, if you were selected, then we know just how big of a file size you’ll have to store on your PlayStation 5 console. Thanks to the PlayStation Game Size Twitter account, it’s noted that the download size for the game is just over 6.6GB.

That should be welcomed news to those selected because there’s likely not too much of a need to clear out any space on your console platform to enjoy this beta. Meanwhile, we’ll have to wait a bit longer to play the game for the rest of us that didn’t gain access to Mortal Kombat 1. As mentioned, Mortal Kombat 1 will be released in a few months, on September 19, 2023, for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. In the meantime, while we wait for new footage to emerge online from the stress test, you can check out a game trailer for Mortal Kombat 1 in the video we have embedded below.