Steam Summer Sales Sizzles 2023 Starting Next Week

Slip and slide your credit card information onto your Steam account next week.

Valve has released a trailer for the Steam Summer Sale, launching next week.

The sale period will go from June 29th, 2023, at 10 AM PT to July 13th, 2023, at 10 AM PT. Aside from the deluge of game sales that we can expect to sweep over our wishlists, the trailer also mentions these fresh items that will have a summer theme:

trading cards

badges

profile backgrounds

free daily stickers

Of course, these will all serve to help personalize your Steam client, but we wonder if Valve will eventually offer these enticements for customizing your Steam Deck.

Now, let’s take a quick look at the games that Valve featured in their trailer. Note that these titles aren’t under the summer sale yet until next week, of course:

Anno 1800 – the classic citybuilder franchise takes on the industrial revolution, specifically in 19th century Europe, as these countries eventually set sail for South America. And you can be the conqu- er, explorer yourself.

Smalland: Survive the Wilds – an odd survival fantasy game that might make you think of either The Borrowers or Sectaurs, Smalland positions you as a bug sized humanoid looking to explore a sylvan glen, filled with pint sized terrors, but also a lot of friendly bugs you can ride. This one both offers multiplayer and is on Early Access.

The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story – A brand new top-down action RPG set in the League of Legends universe. Developed by Digital Sun, it evokes and promises some sprite-based classic gameplay.

Pharaoh: A New Era – remake of Sierra’s Egyptian themed city builder, now developed by Triskell Interactive and published by DotEmu.

Rust – the now classic open world survival multiplayer game, renowned as one of the hardest games on Steam.

Vertigo 2 – no relation to the Alfred Hitchcock movie, this VR-only FPS makes you face off vs androids and get up close to alien flora and fauna.

Dead Cells – there’s a hundred roguelike Metroidvanias like Dead Cells now. This is one of the first that hit it big, and did so for a reason.

Terra Nil – a reverse city builder for the environmentalist gamers. Terraform barren landscapes into lush, teeming forests. Pave those parking lots back into paradise.

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI – it may already be seven years old, but this still remains a pinnacle achievement in the classic developer’s gameography. Plus, you can play it on your Mac.

Sifu – this peerless martial arts 3D action game deserves to reclaim the name fighting game from those one on one legacy franchises. Still, no one can stop you from calling it one in your own home.

Stardew Valley – Harvest Moon but made by Americans is a surprisingly solid pitch for what’s probably one of the best games of the decade.

Boundary – a multiplayer tactical space-based shooter that’s literally set in zero gravity. Get Early Access to astronauts with guns.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – GOTY Edition – Valve probably needed to feature a Soulsborne in this trailer, and this one is as good as it gets.

Total War: Warhammer III – finally, Creative Assembly’s vibrant, violent take on the tabletop miniature fantasy universe, is the studio’s greatest outing so far.

You can watch the Steam Summer Sale trailer below.