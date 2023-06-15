Mortal Kombat 1 Network Stress Test Kicks Off Next Week

There was plenty of hype and anticipation over the next installment of the Mortal Kombat franchise. After Mortal Kombat 11, we’ve been waiting and expecting the next installment to continue a Mortal Kombat 12 reveal. But that’s not what we received. Instead, we’re getting a soft reboot of Mortal Kombat 1. Rather than start over with the content already established, co-creator of Mortal Kombat Ed Boon, along with NetherRealm Studios, has decided to give us a brand new timeline.

So we’re still waiting to hear more about the game premise and what we can expect. However, you might be among the few lucky participants to try the game out for yourself before its launch. NetherRealm Studios is holding an online stress test for Mortal Kombat 1 before its launch. Next week, some players will be selected to try the game out so that the developers can stress their online infrastructure and identify some problems that could arise.

Now it’s not a demo, so you might find some issues with the game as you try and connect. This is a test for the developers, so there’s room for some problems to come up as you try to connect. But the test is running for a few days, so that should hopefully be enough time to go through some matches. You’ll need to be randomly selected to participate, which means registering for a spot right here. Those selected will receive an email with a code to participate in the beta.

The specific dates for the beta test are Friday, June 23, 2023, through Monday, June 26, 2023. That will allow you to try some online matches and fights with the game AI. But we’re not sure just what game modes or characters will be available, so that might be a surprise for everyone once the beta kicks off. Meanwhile, we know that the beta will only be opened to those on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms. That means those on Nintendo Switch and PC platforms will be left out.

Mortal Kombat 1 will be released later this year. Players can mark their calendars for a September 19, 2023 launch. When the release date rolls around, you’ll find the game available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. In the meantime, you can check out the game trailer in the video we have embedded above.