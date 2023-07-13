Silent Hill: Ascension Gets A Deep Dive Look Into This Interactive Series

Update:

For years fans of Silent Hill had waited to see if Konami would pick this IP back up. Fortunately, after a period of hiatus, Konami returned to this franchise in a major way. Last year we received a broadcast focusing on just Silent Hill and the various projects being worked on. Included in the mix of projects was Silent Hill: Ascension. This new interactive series will bring this franchise out into the marketplace in a brand-new way. Today a new video was uploaded to give an inside look into this upcoming interactive series.

Genvid Entertainment offered a look into the project while explaining what players could expect. If you’re a fan of Silent Hill, this new project is less of a video game and more of an interactive television series. From what developers have described in this video, players will get to sit in and watch the storyline unfold, where decisions will be presented to players. From there, it seems that you’ll have a poll on what happens, setting you up for the next section of the story to unfold. We know that these choices are permanent, so you can’t go back and see how the storyline could play out if making a different choice.

So while choices are canonical, players will get to determine how to help or further hurt these characters stuck in the town. Each character introduced into the game will have their own personal trauma they are dealing with. Perhaps these issues are conflicts they were dealing with in their life or even the cause of trauma for someone else. Now they are seeking redemption, and it’s up to you and the rest of the viewers to sit in and help decide how things will proceed. Of course, we’re still waiting on just when that will be.

Currently, Silent Hill: Ascension doesn’t have a release date just yet outside of just sometime this year. So, for now, it’s a waiting game on when this interactive series will kick off. Meanwhile, this is far from the only Silent Hill project in the works. For instance, fans are waiting for another title: the Bloober Team release of the Silent Hill 2 remake. But much like Silent Hill: Ascension, we don’t have a specific release date just yet. For now, you can check out the inside look into Silent Hill: Ascension in the video we have embedded below.