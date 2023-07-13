EVO 2023 Shows Off Insane Registration Numbers

Video game competitions, in the grander sense, are difficult to talk about. You’d think they would dominate the world, given how many video games are out there and the players that dedicate themselves to the craft. But you’d be wrong. There are only a certain number of viable competitions out there that are known on the world stage, and even then, you might be surprised how small the player pool is. One of the exceptions is EVO, where fight game veterans come to battle for glory and prizes. EVO 2023 is coming soon, and the team behind it has revealed the insane numbers they’re getting for it.

The team made the reveal on its official page, and it’s clear that they will be busy handling everyone involved, as there are over 9100 players registered! Here’s the breakdown of how many people are signed up for the games that’ll be involved:

PlayStation’s EVO fighting tournament 2023 broke multiple registration records



✅ Street Fighter 6 is the largest open-bracket fighting game in EVO history

✅ Over 9,182 players, a record high

✅ players from 71 countries are participating



See more: https://t.co/rF8SleziIZ pic.twitter.com/WPnMT87WqT — Hunter 🎮 (@NextGenPlayer) July 12, 2023

If not obvious, multiple people are playing multiple games. Else the tally would be much higher than the 9100 stated. Plus, as you can see in the tweet, there are 71 countries involved in EVO 2023, further proving how this is a worldwide event.

Not surprisingly, the biggest event is Street Fighter 6, which is the freshest game in players’ minds as it was only released last month. Undoubtedly, many veteran players that were masters of the last game are trying to take advantage of the “freshness” of the new title to assert dominance before others catch up. There are likely lots of new players who feel good enough with the game to give EVO a try.

The next three most-registered entries are interesting as Guilty Gear Strive, Tekken 7, and Ultimate Marvel Vs. Capcom 3 has been out for years, and yet clearly still has popularity among fans. That goes for some of the other titles too.

It’s a bit ironic that at the bottom of the list is Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, as the new game is coming this year, and that usually would get players replaying the older title to get themselves hyped for the new one. But perhaps they simply want to test their fighting game skills elsewhere.

No matter what the gamers are playing, there’s going to be plenty of competition, and the EVO staff can’t wait to start everything and see who comes out on top.

So if you’re a fan of EVO, you’ll have your hands and eyes full trying to watch everything!