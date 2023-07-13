Capcom Reveals Most Used Street Fighter 6 Characters In June

When it comes to fighting games, there are numerous reasons to have a large roster of characters to choose from. The biggest is that having a large variety of characters will intrigue players to try them all to find their favorite. Another reason is that each character often has a unique move set that will appeal to different players. Plus, some characters looking epic are always a big selling point for people. When Street Fighter 6 arrived last month, many were interested in trying the characters to see how they played in the new title, and the results are interesting.

As you all hopefully know, Street Fighter 6 has already sold over two million units as of last week. That’s a good start to the title, and it’ll grow over time. But due to it being over a month since its launch, many people are curious about what characters have been picked more than others. There are always favorites, but who are the characters people are taking into fierce competition with other players?

Capcom decided to answer that by posting the tweet below. It breaks down the top five characters in each “rank” from “Rookie” to “Master,” and the results are definitely not what you would expect.

Behold, the worldwide character usage data for the month of June! #StreetFighter6



🏆 Cammy takes the top spot for Rookies and Ken takes it for Iron-Gold and Platinum-Master. pic.twitter.com/gFL6UTeDiP — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) July 12, 2023

For example, the top character used in the Rookie class is Cammie! That’s interesting, as Cammie is one of the more technical fighters out there, and you have to be good to use some of her more devastating techniques. It makes sense to see Ken and Luke on here, as those are some of the more “balanced characters” that are easy to latch onto.

We will admit it’s possible lots of Rookies picked Cammie simply because of her looks and animations. Make your own judgments here.

Moving onto the other ranks, it’s shocking to find that Ken is the No.1 character for every other class up to Master!

Why is this so shocking? Well, for the longest time, Ken was seen as nothing more than a “clone” of Ryu. It wasn’t until the previous title that Capom made a concerted effort for him to break away from Ryu in both looks and moves to stand out more.

Clearly, people like how he plays if so many are using him across seven of the eight ranks, though that could change in the future.

Finally, it’s interesting that only seven characters appear in these Top 5 charts of the entire roster. Perhaps players know that these are indeed the best of the best.