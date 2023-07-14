Xbox Holds Ultimate Game Sale Promo

Video games are expensive. We probably don’t have to tell you that, but this hobby can get really expensive if you don’t check on what games to hold off from their launch. With this latest generation of console platform releases, we saw the jump from $59.99 to $69.99 for AAA titles. So if you don’t pace yourself on the games to purchase, then your bank account might soon be hurting. Fortunately, there are typically all kinds of sales and promotions going on. If you’re looking to save a bit of money, then looking through these promos is a must. Today we’re finding out that Microsoft is holding a promo called the Ultimate Game Sale.

This sale covers a variety of video games and genres, so we’re hopeful that there is something here that might pique your interest. Likewise, you will find that the actual sale promo page features over 900 items at a discount. So while we have some highlights featured below that you can pick up, you won’t see everything available here. Instead, you will want to check through the sale promo yourself just to see what might be on your backlog that’s featured at a discount.

Xbox Ultimate Game Sale Promo Highlights

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor $52.49

Hogwarts Legacy: Digital Deluxe Edition $63.99

Elden Ring $41.99

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Cross Gen Bundle $38.49

NBA 2K23 $5.99

Forza Horizon 5 Deluxe Edition $39.99

Microsoft Flight Simulator $38.99

Ghostwire: Tokyo $19.79

Lego 2K Drive For Xbox One $47.99

Red Dead Redemption 2 $19.79

Saints Row $23.99

MLB The Show 23 $29.99

Sekiro Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition $29.99

Far Cry 6 $14.99

Cyberpunk 2077 $29.99

Deathloop $14.99

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition $16.49

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition $24.99

Halo Infinite $29.99

Persona 5 Royal $38.99

A Way Out $5.99

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Top Gun: Maverick Ultimate Edition $19.99

Alan Wake Remastered $11.99

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Deluxe Edition $15.99

Assassin’s Creed Origins Deluxe Edition $13.99

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition $19.99

Back 4 Blood $11.99

BioShock: The Collection $9.99

Again, this is only a brief look into some of the games being offered right now through the Xbox Ultimate Game Sale promo. You will find plenty of pages full of video games being discounted by up to 80%. Going into the weekend, we hope that there is something here that might keep you interested.