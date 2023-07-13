Tears of the Kingdom: Where To Find Hinox | All Map Locations

Hunting Hinox Tonails can be a pain in Tears of the Kingdom. These rare (and disgusting) monster materials are required to upgrade certain sets of armor. To get Hinox Toenails, you’ll need to track down and defeat world bosses called Hinox — giant one-eyed monsters that become increasingly difficult the more you explore the world. They spawn in specific locations, and respawn after the Blood Moon, so you can fight them over and over in your endless quest for more of their gross toenails. If you need Hinox locations, we’ve got a map showing all their locations below.

Hinox Locations Map

Why hunt Hinox?: Hinox drop Hinox Guts, a material required to upgrade the Soldier’s Armor. To upgrade part-of-the-way, you’ll need Hinox Guts and Lizalfos Tails. You can purchase extra Lizalfos Tails from the Kara Kara Market in the Gerudo Desert — hunting them can be tricky as they’re a relatively rare drop.

Hinox Toenails are a more common drop, but finding Hinox can be tricky. Here’s a full map of Hinox spawn spots. Go to the locations marked on the map below to find easy Hinox to hunt. They respawn after every Blood Moon.

How To Defeat Hinox

Before farming Hinox, save your game — then reload if a Hinox doesn’t drop a Hinox Toebail. When you’re ready to farm, follow these tips to quickly defeat Hinox.

Aim for the eye . The weak spot of the Hinox is the eye. Shooting it will cause it to fall down.

. The weak spot of the Hinox is the eye. Shooting it will cause it to fall down. When a Hinox is stunned, stab the head . The head is the weakest point on the Hinnox.

. The head is the weakest point on the Hinnox. By the end of the game, you’ll find powerful fuse materials that make even tough Hinnox much easier.

Fuse an eye to any arrow to create a homing arrow. It will automatically target the Hinox eye and one shot is enough to knock him down. Eventually, this can be pretty wasteful — Hinox aren’t that tough, so don’t waste your valuable resources. Spears are also especially good for dealing with Hinox, the extra range makes scoring lots of hits to the head so much easier.

What Are Hinox Materials Used For?

Hinox Toenails and Hinox Guts can be used to fuse, as an ingredient with monster guts for creating Elixirs, and for upgrading armor at any Great Fairy.

Hinox Toenail : 7 Fuse Power. Can be sold for x20 Ruppees each at Beedle’s Shop.

: 7 Fuse Power. Can be sold for x20 Ruppees each at Beedle’s Shop. Fierce Diety Set Upgrading : Hinox Toenails are required to unlock the 1-Star Upgrade for Fierce Diety Set . x5 for each piece, or x15 total .

: Hinox Toenails are required to unlock the 1-Star Upgrade for . x5 for each piece, or . Soldier’s Set Upgrading: Hinox Guts are required to unlock the 3-Star Upgrade Soldier’s Set. You need x3 for each piece, or x9 total.

Those are the most important uses for Hinox materials — and why you’ll want to hunt them down. Learn how to get the Fierce Diety Set here!