Alan Wake 2 New Footage Gives Players A Look At The Mind Place

Easily one of the more anticipated games to come out this year is Alan Wake 2. Players have been waiting for a proper sequel for years, and it’s finally coming. Of course, Remedy Entertainment is slowly hyping this game up as we near the October launch date. So if you’re looking to dive into anything new regarding the game, you’re in luck. Today, the folks at Remedy Entertainment posted a new video clip showing The Mind Place. This is one area that Saga Anderson can access, and we have a bit more insight into how this place will be useful for players.

If you haven’t been following news regarding Alan Wake 2, then you might not know who Saga Anderson is. While the first game followed Alan Wake, this upcoming sequel will follow the writer along with Saga Anderson. You’ll split the campaign between the two as Alan Wake is locked away in his own prison while Saga Anderson is an FBI agent sent to Bright Falls to investigate a series of ritualistic murders. While playing Saga Anderson, players will have access to The Mind Place. With one single button press, players are transported to a room where Saga can go through the clues she found during her investigation.

This will help piece together the mystery and give Saga clues to her next mission objective. That should spark a new area to investigate for Saga and continue seeking out the truth behind this deadly mystery. The footage is a bit brief, with it being under a minute long, but you can view the new footage in the video we have embedded below. Meanwhile, you’ll still have a bit of a wait to endure as we’re not set to receive this upcoming Alan Wake 2 installment until October of this year.

Also, if you haven’t been following the news for this game, you might not realize that Remedy Entertainment changed up the genre a bit. While the first game is set to be an action game with horror elements sprinkled throughout, this upcoming installment is set to be a full-on survival horror experience. Players will get to pick back up the game years after Alan Wake went missing. Players can mark their calendars as the game is set to launch on October 17, 2023. When the game does release, you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.