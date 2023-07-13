Tears of the Kingdom: Where To Get Hylian Rice | Cooking Guide

You’re going to need a lot of Hylian Rice in Tears of the Kingdom. This somewhat rare cooking material is required to repair Lurelin Village — one of the longest and most rewarding side-quest chains in the game — but finding it can be a challenge. Some shops will sell Hylian Rice, but you won’t get much unless you wait for lots of restocks. If you want to collect a lot of Hylian Rice fast, here’s how to do it.

Grinding for Hylian Rice can begin as early as Central Hyrule. The huge open-world plains here are packed with Hylian Rice if you’re willing to start cutting grass. Unlike breaking rocks or cutting trees, chopping down tall grass does not wear down your weapon. You’ll need something sharp like a sword, but you won’t have to worry about bringing extras. You can cut grass all day! We’ve got some better locations to farm for Hylian Rice below.

Where To Find Hylian Rice?

Hylian Rice is a valuable cooking material that is required for certain large side-quests, and can be used in cooking some of the best healing dishes in the game. You can purchase or find Hylian Rice.

Hylian Rice is sold in Hateno Village .

is sold in . Hylian Rice can be found in tall grass. Cut tall grass for a chance to find Hylian Rice.

By completing the school side-quest in Hateno Village, you can unlock a farm field to grow cooking materials. One of the crops you can grow from this field is Hylian Rice. This is one of the best ways to farm for Hylian Rice without having to grind. Just return to the field after several in-game days and reap the rewards.

How To Find Hylian Rice In The Open-World

Hylian Rice is found in tall grass fields. By cutting grass with a bladed weapon, you can uncommonly get Hylian Rice drops. Here are some of the best places to cut grass.

Lurelin Village : Gogobi Shores – Go to the beach path southeast of town, at a location called Gogobi Shores. At the Dragon Tear / Memory location, you’ll find a vast grassy field.

: Gogobi Shores – Go to the beach path southeast of town, at a location called Gogobi Shores. At the Dragon Tear / Memory location, you’ll find a vast grassy field. Hateno Village : You’ll find tall grass all over (and outside) Hateno Village. Cut it down for multiple drops.

: You’ll find tall grass all over (and outside) Hateno Village. Cut it down for multiple drops. Floria Lake: Lakeside Stable West – The jungles of Faron near Floria Lake drop Hylian Rice more often, but getting there can be more difficult. Find tall grass in the jungles around Lakeside Stable.

Like everything else, grass respawns during Blood Moons, so try all these locations and start farming against when you reset. Drop rate is extremely low, but you should get about 30~ Hylian Rice for every 10~ minutes of grass-cutting.