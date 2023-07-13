Tears of the Kingdom: Where To Find All Horse Stables | Map Locations

Stables are one of the few sanctuaries you’ll find in Tears of the Kingdom. These lodgings are a place where Link can rest, stock up on ingredients, explore underground lairs or complete quests. Hey, you can even register a horse!

Finding stables is even more important here, as each stable unlocked gives you more Pony Points, which in turn unlock new features at the stable. Finding all the stables is the easiest way to unlock most of your horse features. Learn all about stables and check out the map locations listed below. Here’s how to find every stable in Hyrule.

More Tears of the Kingdom guides:

What You’ll Find At Stables | Every Benefit

Horse stables are one of the most important travel stops. At each stable, you’ll find useful amenities and other features. Let’s list everything you can find and do at every single stable.

Horse Stables allow you to store and retrieve your horse. Your horse doesn’t need to be near you to retrieve it. You can register horses up to the maximum slots available.

allow you to store and retrieve your horse. Your horse doesn’t need to be near you to retrieve it. You can register horses up to the maximum slots available. You’ll earn 1 Pony Point for registering at a stable. Talk to the proprietor NPC at the front window.

for registering at a stable. Talk to the proprietor NPC at the front window. There is always a Shrine near every stable, allowing you to easily fast-travel back and forth.

near every stable, allowing you to easily fast-travel back and forth. There is always a well at the stable or nearby. Enter the well to contribute toward the ‘ Where Are the Wells? ‘ quest. You’ll earn 50 rupees for each well you enter.

at the stable or nearby. Enter the well to contribute toward the ‘ ‘ quest. You’ll earn 50 rupees for each well you enter. There is always a Lucky Clover Gazette quest. Complete these quests to eventually unlock the Frog Armor for Link and climb walls in the rain.

quest. Complete these quests to eventually unlock the for Link and climb walls in the rain. Look on the interior walls to find recipes . Recipes are printed on posters inside stables.

. Recipes are printed on inside stables. Complete all the Great Fairy quests and a band will play the horse stable theme in concert at every stable.

quests and a band will in concert at every stable. A materials salesman named Beedle is found at every stable. He sells different crafting materials or cooking ingredients. He’ll also purchase your wares. If he isn’t inside the stable, he’ll be found walking the road nearby.

There are more secrets to discover at certain stables, but you’re guaranteed to find all this at every single stable. You can also use the horse keeper to customize your horse or talk to NPCs for clues pointing to secrets worth investigating in the area.

You can also lodge at any stable. A regular bed sleep heals you, while the special Malanya Bed energizes you and gives you clues for creating new dishes. The horse god Malanya will upgrade horses when brought specific dishes, and sleeping at a Malanya Bed gives hints to make that tricky task a little easier.

Where To Find Stables

Stables are easy to spot at far distance due to the smoke they produce from their horse-shaped structures. There are some stables that don’t produce smoke — these are small mini stables that have limited functionality compared to a standard stable.

Lookout Landing Mini Stable: Central Hyrule – Talk to the NPC Lester as you progress the story, and you can open a Mini Stable in Lookout Landing, near the main entrance. This small stable allows you to take and board horses — but you won’t find any of the other notable rewards.

New Serenne Stable: Hyrule Ridge – Northwest of Lookout Landing, you’ll find New Serenne Stable on the main road toward Rito Village. It is right next to the start of the Dragon’s Tear side-quest.

Snowfield Stable: Tabantha Tundra – Further north of New Serenne Stable, you’ll reach Tabantha Tundra. The stable is on the raid that leads to Rito Village.

Tabantha Bridge Stable: Hyrule Ridge – Near Tabantha Frontier, you’ll find this stable south of Rito Village. There’s a giant bridge you can use to cross a huge ravine when traveling west from New Serenne Stable.

Outskirt Stable: Hyrule Field – In southwest Hyrule Field, find this stable when travelling toward Gerudo Town. It’s near the Coliseum Ruins, before reaching the Digdogg Suspension Bridge.

Mini Stable: Gerudo Canyon Pass – On the canyon pass, across the pillars with the giant suspension bridges leading toward Gerudo Canyon, you’ll find another Mini Stable. Like other stables, the Mini Stable can only be used to register or take horses.

Gerudo Canyon Stable: Gerudo Desert Gateway – After passing through Gerudo Canyon and reaching the Gerudo Desert proper, you’ll encounter the closed Gerudo Canyon Stable. Complete side-quests for the owner and you might be able to restore this stable back to its former glory.

Riverside Stable: Hyrule Field – In the southeast of Hyrule Field, on the road to West Necluda. The Dueling Peaks are straight ahead. This is an easy stable to spot in the fields, near the Bottomless Pond / Whistling Hill.

Highland Stable: Fural Plain – South of Riverside Stable, across the Lake Hylia bridge, you’ll encounter this stable near the Horse God Bridge. The Horse God has moved, but this stable is in the same spot.

Lakeside Stable: Lake Floria – Deep in the Faron jungle, you’ll find this easy-to-miss stable just to the west of Lake Floria on your map and north of Ubota Point. Look carefully in the canopy for smoke rising from the horsehead chimney.

Wetland Stable: Central Hyrule – On the east side of Hyrule Field, find this stable near Lanayru Wetlands, before you trek across the swamp. This stable is on the road leading to Kakariko Village.

Dueling Peaks Stable: Dueling Peaks – On the east side of the Dueling Peaks, you’ll find this stable with a view of Ash Swamp and Fort Hateno — a difficult obstacle on your path to Hateno Village.

Woodland Stable: Eldin Canyon – Northeast of Looking Landing, the Woodland Stable is found on the path leading to Great Hyrule Forest. A Great Fairy is located just nearby.

Foothill Stable: Eldin Canyon – Following the road northeast to Ternio Trail, find the small Foothill Stable before reaching the Akkala Citadel Ruins. It’s located on the cliffs above Cephla Lake.

South Akkala Stable: Akkala Highlands – North of Akkala Citadel Ruins, you’ll find yet another stable that’s on the road leading straight to Tarrey Town. It is northeast of the Foothill Stable.

East Akkala Stable: Akkala Highlands – Found in the far northeast corner of Akkala Highlands, on the path leading to Akkala Ancient Tech Lab. Look in the area called Bloodleaf Lake near the stable — that’s where you’ll find the Horse God’s new location.

And that’s all the stables in Tears of the Kingdom! Enjoy your easy Pony Points. Earn more by catching horses and returning to the stable — unlock more horse stable slots and other handy features.