Season 4 Reloaded of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 brought new content for both FPS titles, but the biggest addition in the mid-season update is the inclusion of a crossover event with the popular Prime Video series The Boys. The event sees not just a few cosmetic and costume additions but also new mechanics taken from the superhero series that will change how the Battle Royale title is played. This guide will provide a full explanation and breakdown of The Boys Crossover Event in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

The Boys Crossover Event Explained In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

The most apparent changes that the crossover with The Boys will be the aesthetic changes made to the Warzone maps. Players will notice across all of the playable maps that posters and billboards have been replaced for ads for the in-universe shows and movies starring the characters making cameos in the game. These include the likes of the American Hero series featuring Starlight as well as two different Dawn of the Seven posters, the Avengers or Justice League film equivalent in the universe, featuring Homelander and Black Noir.

Speaking of these three characters in these posters, all three of them will be part of buyable bundles in the CoD Shop. Each one comes with one of the characters as a playable Operator along with multiple weapon Blueprints as well as other cosmetics like Weapon Charms and Decals, Emblems, Loading Screens, and more. The Starlight Bundle includes the titular hero as the Operator, the “Des Moines Defender” Assault Rifle, the Pro-Tuned “World Saver” SMG, the “Blinding Light” Sidearm, and the “Necessary Evi”l Finishing Move. There are also a Weapon Charm, Loading Screen, Weapon Sticker, and Emblem.

The Homelander Bundle includes the Homelander Operator as well as the “Bravado” Assault Rifle, the “Vought Issue” Assault Rifle, the “Superiority Complex” SMG, and the “Laser Everyone” Finishing Move. The bundle also features a Weapon Charm, Loading Screen, Weapon Sticker, and Emblem. Finally, Black Noir is the third Supe with his own Bundle. Along with the hero being a playable Operator, players will also feature “Unspoken Word” Sniper Rifle Blueprint and the “Quiet Rage” Assault Rifle Blueprint along with the “Noir’s Blades” melee Blueprint and the “Shhh” Finishing Move. The bundle also features a Weapon Charm, Loading Screen, Weapon Sticker, and Emblem. Each bundle also comes with its own unique trackers and death effects.

The Starlight Bundle was released on July 12 at the start of the season while the Homelander bundle will be made available on July 16 and Black Noir will be available starting on July 20. Each bundle will need to be purchased, costing 2,400 CoD Points.

The Diabolical Camo Challenges Event

A series of challenges rewarding exclusive camos has become a trend in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 which has been part of the last few seasons. Season 3 Reloaded continues this trend by introducing the Diabolical Camo Challenges Event. Each weapon type has its own challenge with completing that challenge giving players a brand-new grey Vought International camo for that weapon class. When players complete all 10 challenges, they will earn a red variant of the camo for all weapons as well as a Weapon Charm. Below are all of the challenges for the Diabolical Camo Challenge:

Assault Rifles: Get 50 Operator headshots

Get 50 Operator headshots Battle Rifles: Get 25 Operator kills from behind

Get 25 Operator kills from behind Marksman Rifles: Get 30 Operator kills while mounted

Get 30 Operator kills while mounted Launcher: Get 40 Operator kills

Get 40 Operator kills LMGs: Get 30 Operator kills while using a suppressor

Get 30 Operator kills while using a suppressor Melee: Get 30 enemy kills

Get 30 enemy kills Sidearms: Get 50 enemy longshot kills

Get 50 enemy longshot kills Shotguns: Get 30 Operator kills while prone

Get 30 Operator kills while prone SMGs: Get 250 Operator kills

Get 250 Operator kills Sniper Rifles: Get 3 kills without dying 10 times

Since both the melee weapon and pistol challenges refer to Enemy Kills, this means that you can kill either players and AI combatants to progress through the challenge. So, if you find yourself struggling with the challenges referencing enemy kills, go into DMZ or Warzone to try and get them done.

Temp V Field Upgrade

Around the map, players will be able to find Temporary Compound V, a weaker version of the chemical that creates the Supes in The Boys. A major plot point in the show’s third season Temp V gives ordinary people superpowers for a limited time. Just like how it is in the show, players that find this Field Upgrade will be given a power at random. This power can be one of 4 abilities:

Charge Jump: Similar to the leap zombies were given in the Haunting of Verdansk or Rebirth of the Dead modes, players granted this ability will be able to jump extremely high and far with no fall damage taken when landing from the leap.

Similar to the leap zombies were given in the Haunting of Verdansk or Rebirth of the Dead modes, players granted this ability will be able to jump extremely high and far with no fall damage taken when landing from the leap. Electric Shockwave: Described as a “super-EMP,” this ability will cause a large electric explosion around the player which will injure players and AI around them as well as disable electronics and vehicles.

Described as a “super-EMP,” this ability will cause a large electric explosion around the player which will injure players and AI around them as well as disable electronics and vehicles. Laser Vision: Just as it says in the title, this ability will grant players the power of Homelander as they will float in the air and fire a deadly ray of lasers from their eyes, vaporizing anyone in front of them.

Just as it says in the title, this ability will grant players the power of Homelander as they will float in the air and fire a deadly ray of lasers from their eyes, vaporizing anyone in front of them. Teleport: Arguably the most straightforward, this ability will cause the player to teleport high into the sky, functioning as an instant Redeploy Drone.

You can check out the Infinity Ward blog post regarding the new content coming in Season 4 Reloaded linked here. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 as well as Warzone 2.0.