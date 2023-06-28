Street Fighter 6 Sets New EVO Record For Competitors

Capcom was hopeful that Street Fighter 6 would be the game that put them back on the map with their fighting titles. After all, their previous mainline entry wasn’t that beloved for numerous reasons, and their other fighting game with Marvel characters hit a massive brick wall that has left a bad taste in gamers’ mouths. In other words, they needed this game to do good, or else they would be in trouble. Thankfully, the game has done well, selling over a million units in only a few days, and the gaming circuit is clearly ready to show its skills in massive competitions.

The official EVO Twitter handle revealed that the upcoming eSports event had gotten a record-setting amount of players for Street Fighter 6. Not only does it break the franchise record for competitors, but it also breaks every previous record EVO had for signups!

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1673466628636561408

Considering that EVO has been home to some of the biggest fighting video games ever, you can see why this is a big deal. That means Street Fighter 6 has some massive momentum going for it and players want to show off their skills. They wouldn’t want to do this if the game wasn’t great.

It also likely doesn’t hurt that there is a prize pool to get money in, so if you’re good at the game, why not try and go for the money?

EVO is arguably the premiere eSports event, and every year is a big one for them. But if things can grow from here as Capcom evolves its latest fighter? They could have a string of record-breaking performances. Only time will tell.

So what did Capcom do to win back all the franchise fans? Well, first, they made sure to learn from past mistakes. In the last entry, they basically did a “bare bones” release with few characters, no story mode, and few online play options. Gamers didn’t react well, nor did critiques. Capcom even broke its rule of “only one edition coming out” and made two more to fix the problems they made.

The second thing they did was make the game more accessible to newcomers. They introduced multiple control schemes so that you could play no matter your skill level. The story mode was also a hit, as it let you create a new character to look however you wanted and then set you out to meet the Street Fighters and learn from them.

It was a success, and Capcom will hope that the success continues.