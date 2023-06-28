Star Wars Eclipse Reportedly Set For 2026 Release

Quantic Dream might have unveiled their Star Wars game a bit early, as it looks like the title might not release until 2026 at the earliest. Since EA lost the exclusive rights to develop Star Wars games, we’re seeing plenty of studios join in and create their own takes. That doesn’t mean EA is not developing its own games, as Respawn Entertainment recently launched Star Wars Jedi: Survivor into the marketplace. But there are others in the works, like Star Wars Eclipse. This title from Quantic Dream might be having some trouble getting off the ground.

A new report from Insider Gaming has suggested Quantic Dream’s Star Wars Eclipse title might not be released until 2026. However, it’s also noted that their sources familiar with the game project suggest that it might get delayed even further. The problem that is going on right now for the studio is the difficulty when it comes to acquiring employees to help with the game project. A few allegations and a legal battle are going on right now due to misconduct within the office. So that is one area in which the report suggests developers face difficulty when it comes to hiring.

Meanwhile, Star Wars Eclipse only had one showcase to announce the game. It’s a small look into the title, but it offers some insight. For instance, we know that the game is set during the High Republic era of the franchise. So this would be an interesting point to cover in video games, but again, we might be a ways off. Since the development is early, we might not see this game for a while, but again, we could go off from the details released. Likewise, we have a pretty good idea of the kind of game this title will be because it’s coming from Quantic Dream.

If you’re familiar with their previous works, Like Detroit Become Human and Heavy Rain, Star Wars Eclipse will likely have a narrative-driven campaign. We know that this will have multiple characters and a branching storyline. So it would seem like your decisions within the game will alter the campaign and likely the ending you’ll receive when you reach the credits.

For those of you who might have missed the initial trailer showcased to reveal this game, then we will feature it below. Again, we don’t have a specific release date just yet for the game, nor do we know just what platforms this game will be landing on.