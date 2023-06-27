The Hardest Characters To Play In Street Fighter 6

Getting good at Street Fighter 6 is far from easy, but these characters are a step above the competition when it comes to challenge.

Street Fighter 6 is a wonderfully accessible – yet deliciously deep – fighting game that is begging to be played. Each of the 18 starting characters is a blast to play, and all of them have a chance to come out on top when squaring up for a brawl. That being said, not all characters are made equal, and that can be for a number of reasons.

When a new fighting game comes out, many people want to know which character to play based on ease of play. Characters who have clear game plans, easy execution, and can be picked up quickly. Some people love a challenge though, so we are going to go over the hardest characters you can play in Street Fighter 6.

More Street Fighter 6 content:

Arcade Stick, Hitbox, or Controller? | Best Modern Control Characters | Best Beginner Characters | Best Character Gifts | Best Character Recipe Codes | How To Get Dive Tickets | Pressure Time Explained | How To Play Final Fight

Cammy

Cammy might seem like an odd choice for this list. Cammy is one of the most played characters in Street Fighter 6, and she has incredible representation across all ranks. This would be an indicator that Cammy is probably easy to pick up because even Rookies are dabbling with her.

This is true to an extent, but Cammy is actually a very technical character who has some truly mind-boggling combo options. Cammy is so complex that it took weeks for professional players to realise she was good. You can absolutely play Cammy at a low level and have a blast, but going beyond the basics and using Cammy to her fullest is no easy feat.

Blanka

Blanka makes this list because he is odd. There is no character quite like Blanka, and he also just so happens to be one of the least-played characters in the game. This has a few knock-on effects. Firstly, there is far less material online to help you learn Blanka since nobody plays him. Secondly, his gameplay can be tricky to grasp even on a basic level.

This is in part due to his unusual normals and his ‘Doll’ mechanic. Unlocking Blanka’s full potential will require you to lab mostly unaided and learn combos that need a lot of setup and understanding to pull off effectively. Not only that, but Blanka’s Supers and Command Grab are a bit odd.

Chun Li

Chun Li is on this list because she is very technical. Unlike many other characters, Chun Li comes packaged with a complex array of Normals, Command Normals, and Specials that dance across multiple input methods, and situational relevance. Several of her attacks will straight-up whiff if not used in very specific circumstances, which is never a good thing.

Not only that, but Chun Li has a very complex combo game that requires an understanding of juggles. Juggling is the art of launching a character into the air and then comboing whilst they are defying gravity. Chun Li isn’t unique in this form of gameplay, but she is one of a very small number of characters who can do it.

Finally, Chun Li has access to an additional Stance that grants six new attacks to her kit – all of which are very useful based on the situation. This adds an extra layer of complexity to her kit, not to mention the execution barrier to pull it off mid-combo.

Jaime

Jaime is one of the coolest character concepts in Street Fighter 6. He is a breakdancing drunkard, and both of those elements directly feed into his playstyle. The trade-off for Jaime’s flawless theme is that he is an absolute monster to learn. This is for two reasons, but both stem from the same core issue – drinking.

Jaime is a character who needs to drink to function in Street Fighter 6. This is because Jaime suffers a constant damage nerf based on his current level of consumption. Totally sober, and Jaime is dealing 10% less damage. On the flip side, fully drunk and Jaime is dealing 10% bonus damage. This alone makes him a bit awkward to play since you want to drink to maximise your output, and your opponent knows this and will try and stop you.

Damage aside, Jaime also gains new attacks as he drinks more. This can drastically change up his gameplay, extending combos, opening up new options, and even adding whole new moves. Each level of Drink is almost like playing a different character (almost), so getting good at Jaime requires a comprehensive knowledge of every stage of Jaime’s drink progression, as well as the executional chops to make use of it.

Dhalsim

There is nothing like Dhalsim in Street Fighter 6. Dhalsim is the least-played character in the game, and that’s probably because of his staggering difficulty curve. Dhalsim has some of the best buttons in the game, but those buttons are so specific in their use and so easily punished when they whiff, that pressing the wrong button can lead to you losing the Round.

Dhalsim has a very difficult combo game, lower than average HP, sluggish attacks, and very few ways to deal with pressure. Dhalsim wants to keep you out, and the moment they get in, you may struggle to regain control. Throw in difficult cancels, hovering, teleportation, and the worst jump imaginable, and you have a character who punishes you every step of the way. If you get good at Dhalsim – and that’s a big ‘if’ – you are a nightmare to deal with. Good luck getting there though.

That’s all we have on Street Fighter 6 for now. Be sure to check out our other lists and guides for more Street Fighter content.