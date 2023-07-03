Starfield Devs Tease The Cuisines You’ll Come Across

Starfield is the next major release for Bethesda. Fans highly anticipated their new RPG IP, and for years, the studio teased the game was coming. However, since its initial tease, Microsoft acquired Bethesda, making this RPG an exclusive under Xbox and PC platforms. But if you’re already set with a capable gaming PC or an Xbox Series X/S console, then you might be keen on seeing the marketing materials to hype up the game launch. One of the latest marketing materials comes from the official Starfield Twitter account that reveals some of the goodies you’ll be able to snack on.

The cuisine of the future – which of these are you snacking on? 🥘 pic.twitter.com/FxjWZ3Ke3q — Starfield (@StarfieldGame) July 3, 2023

Much like the other line of games Bethesda has brought out, Starfield will have plenty of consumption items. These items are often given a boost in different attributes of your character. It can be anything as simple as adding some health to your character or giving a slight boost in another stat. Of course, some of these attributes could take a hit from these items, so you’ll want to read carefully. At any rate, a new tweet highlights four of the food items that you can dine on within the game and their different stat improvements. You can view the tweet embedded above. Meanwhile, we’ll list each of the items highlighted below.

Starfield Food Highlights

Synthameat Steak

Description: Butcher’s Best steak. Made from Synthameat, the Settled Systems premiere synthetic meat product.

Mass: 0.30

Value: 155

Benefits: Restores 3 Health

Midnight Delight

Description: A snack made from a smattering of available ingredients.

Mass: 0.30

Value: 55

Benefits: Restores 5 Health

Orange Juice of Transcendence

Description: Rumored to be the most refreshing orange juice in all the Settled Systems.

Mass: 0.30

Value: 75

Benefits: -1 Health/s for 1m | +8 02 for 5m

Trilo Bites

Description: Small alien arthropods, sautéed and served with whipped butter.

Mass: 0.50

Value: 740

Benefits: Restores 15 Health

Of course, there are other items on the menu that we can see along with their mass. However, the details were only showcasing the four mentioned above. Meanwhile, we don’t have too long of a wait before we can dive into this game. Currently, Starfield is set to launch on September 6, 2023. When the game does release, you’ll find it available for the PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms. With that said, because the game is also a first-party title from Microsoft, you’ll also find Starfield’s release on the Game Pass subscription service.