Starfield Devs Highlights Workbenches & Research Labs

Starfield is easily one of the more anticipated video games released this year. It’s also the biggest Microsoft exclusive coming out for the Xbox Series X/S consoles. But with it comes a slew of marketing materials to help hype up the launch and the content it will bring. Fortunately, we recently had a big breakdown of the game during last month’s Xbox Games Showcase. At this event, Bethesda offered a bigger look into the game and the mechanics you can expect from it when it launches into the marketplace. Today, on Twitter, the developers further highlighted one of these mechanics.

Bethesda is reusing some of the previously released marketing materials from the June deep dive of Starfield. For instance, today, the developers highlighted the workbenches and research labs. As the name suggests, you’re using these areas to craft equipment further or potentially learn about new equipment or attributes. In the tweet that was sent out today, it’s noted that you can incorporate research labs and workbenches into your outposts located on different planets.

You can add workbenches and research labs to your outposts, which can be used to craft things like medicine, weapons, and equipment. #Starfield pic.twitter.com/W18lrvCAqu — Starfield (@StarfieldGame) July 17, 2023

With an outpost, you can create a dedicated base on a planet. You’ll be able to craft this compound and make use of the different resources that are near the outpost location. So knowing where to place these structures is pretty crucial in terms of what it can mine. Meanwhile, you can have some of your crew inhabit the outpost and keep it running for you while you’re out adventuring.

Of course, we’ll have to wait and see what all these workbenches and research labs will deliver players. All that’s noted so far is that these workbenches and research labs will help players craft things like medicine, weapons, and equipment. Currently, Starfield is set to launch on September 6, 2023. When the game releases, you’ll find it available for the PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Likewise, since this is a Microsoft first-party title, you’ll also find it available for the Game Pass subscription service. In the meantime, if you want a breakdown of more than just the workbenches and research labs, you can check out the deep dive video below. This will highlight several areas of the game, including shipbuilding, character customization, and combat. It’s well worth the watch if you missed out on the deep dive from last month.