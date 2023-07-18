Diablo 4: What You Need To Know About Sacred & Ancestral Loot | Season 1 Update

Want the best gear in Diablo 4? You'll need to hunt for Sacred and Ancestral quality loot.

Sacred and Ancestral are a new rarity tier in Diablo 4 — unlike Legendary and Unique, any rarity can be Sacred or Ancestral — Sacred or Ancestral gear simply has a huge bonus to the roll affixes. That means Sacred / Ancestral gear is simply better and adds an additional consideration when farming for the best possible gear. Now, you don’t just want a regular piece of loot. If you want the best, you’ll also need to get an Ancestral quality item.

As we’ve played, we’ve learned so much more about Sacred / Ancestral loot, and we’re going to share all the details right here. Some changes are coming to Sacred / Ancestral loot in Season 1 — and what we once thought was impossible is actually very possible.

And by hunting the rarest enemies, it is possible to get the most powerful gear in Diablo 4 if you’re lucky enough to find an Ancestral quality drop. Learn more about hunting Unique Elites here.

What Is Sacred & Ancestral? | Loot Quality Guide

Sacred and Ancestral are a new quality that unlocks only at certain points — you won’t find these on World Tier 2. These are additive quality gear and not a rarity tier, although they are very rare. Gear dropped with this quality will glow. Sacred gear glows yellow, while Ancestral gear glows orange.

How To Unlock Sacred Gear : Sacred Gear drops at World Tier 3 . This is unlocked after completing the first Level 50 Capstone Dungeon.

: Sacred Gear drops at . This is unlocked after completing the first Level 50 Capstone Dungeon. How To Unlock Ancestral Gear: Ancestral Gear drops at World Tier 4. This is unlocked after completing the second Level 70 Capstone Dungeon.

At World Tier 3, Sacred Gear can drop from activities at any level. On World Tier 4, Ancestral Gear can drop from activities at any level. If you complete the Capstone Dungeons before their level, you can still get these qualities of gear — but you won’t find them in stores or from gambling Obols until a specific level is reached.

How To Get Ancestral / Sacred Gear?

As stated above, Ancestral / Sacred gear is tied to World Tier — you must be playing at World Tier 3 or World Tier 4 to see any Ancestral or Sacred gear. This gear can be acquired a number of ways.

Obol Gambling : By spending Obols at a vendor in any major city, you can get a random item reward. On the correct World Tier , Ancestral / Sacred loot will drop at certain levels.

: By spending at a vendor in any major city, you can get a reward. On the correct , Ancestral / Sacred loot will drop at certain levels. Sacred will only drop at Level 53+ when on WT3.

will only drop at when on WT3. Ancestral will only drop at Level 73+ when on WT4.

Previously, it was believed that these types of loot just couldn’t be gambled for. You just need to be at higher levels — vendors will also (rarely) sell Sacred / Ancestral gear but only after you’ve passed the Level 53 / 73 threshold.

The best way to get Ancestral / Sacred gear is by hunting for the highest quality gear possible — so that means completing endgame events.

Helltides : Opening Mystery Chests that randomly (and rarely) spawn on the map. Check where to find them here.

: Opening that randomly (and rarely) spawn on the map. Check where to find them here. Whisper Quests : Complete Tree of Whispers bounties and claim your reward after filling the meter.

: Complete bounties and claim your reward after filling the meter. Nightmare Dungeons: Complete Nightmare Dungeons — don’t reset, you need to defeat the boss at the end for the biggest possible reward.

You can also complete Legion events, World bosses or defeat Unique Elites. All of these activities have a (slightly) higher chance of dropping Sacred / Ancestral gear.

What Is Changing In Season 1?

The most important change to Sacred / Ancestral loot is related to Level Requirement. Because these items are both extremely powerful and rare, even if you did manage to spawn a drop, Sacred / Ancestral loot can have a high level requirement to equip. These can be much higher level than your current hero.

Level Restrictions Change : Sacred and Ancestral loot will now have a Level Requirement Cap .

: Sacred and Ancestral loot will now have a . Sacred loot will not have Level Requirements higher than Lvl. 60 .

loot will not have Level Requirements higher than . Ancestral loot will not have Level Requirements higher than Lvl. 80.

That’s good news — previously, these loot types could drop with a Level 100 Requirement. Seriously. Now at least most players will actually be able to equip their gear without a full month of grinding XP to reach max level.