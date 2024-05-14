The Casting of Frank Stone Gameplay Trailer Revealed

The single-player cinematic horror game is due out later this year.

First revealed in late 2023, The Casting of Frank Stone is a new IP set within the popular Dead by Daylight universe. Supermassive Games, known for their work on horror titles like Until Dawn, The Dark Pictures Anthology, and The Quarry, has been hard at work on the spooky upcoming single-player cinematic title, and a gameplay trailer has finally hit the web following today’s Dead by Daylight 8th anniversary livestream.

Check out the impressive trailer below:

“The Casting of Frank Stone is a single-player cinematic nightmare revolving around four friends who, while shooting a movie, unlock horrors beyond comprehension,” the game’s official description reads. “Set in the world of Dead by Daylight, the game takes the popular long-running title into unexplored territory making it a can’t-miss horror experience for fans and newcomers alike.”

The game will include environmental puzzles, quick time events, and tough decisions that impact the outcome of the story.

“A dark branching narrative lies before you. Your decisions pen the script; the only thing standing between life and death for a group of young filmmakers. Change reality with your choices, unlock new paths with your actions, and discover what horrors your final cut may hold,” the website reads.

During today’s Dead by Daylight 8th anniversary live stream, more details about the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons DLC were revealed. Vecna will be added to the Killers team on June 3, along with a new map. A male and female Bard will be added to the Survivor’s side.

The Casting of Frank Stone will be released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store later in 2024.