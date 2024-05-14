Modern Warfare Zombies: How to Get Guaranteed Flawless Aetherium Crystals and Legendary Aether Tools EVERY MATCH!

Getting your weapons to their maximum strength in Modern Warfare Zombies can be a difficult and sometimes even annoying process. If you don’t want to use your Schematics to craft Aetherium Crystals or Aether Tools, getting to Pack-a-Punch Level 3 and Legendary Rarity requires a hefty amount of Essence and even some luck with RNG to get the items needed to upgrade your weapons.

Luckily with the Season 3 Reloaded update, there is now an easter egg that players can perform every single match to get Flawless Aetherium Crystals and Legendary Aether Tools to upgrade your weapon of choice to PaP Level 3 and Legendary tier, respectively, completely free of charge.

Whether you want to instantly upgrade the weapon you are carrying at the very moment you get these Crystals and Tools or want to stow them to take them with you for the start of a future match, allow us to show you how you can get both of these extremely rare items every time you enter the Exclusion Zone.

How to Get Guaranteed Flawless Aetherium Crystals and Legendary Aether Tools

With the start of Season 3 Reloaded, there are 3 all-new ritual sites that have been added to Urzikstan and can be found in the High Threat Zone. These new locations are denoted by a purple triangle made up of Dark Aether symbols that are drawn on the ground. These spots are the same places you will need to go to attune the Relics that are used for opening the new Dark Aether Rift but you can still perform these rituals without the Relics. In fact, doing these rituals without a Relic in your inventory is how you get the Flawless Aetherium Crystal and Legendary Aether Tool, as well as 2,000 Essence as a little bonus.

Triangle Locations:

One triangle is found in the alley to the northwest of the Opal Palace just beyond the Point of Interest’s crumbling walls in Sector F5.

Another is right outside the destroyed northeast-facing wall of Opal Palace also found in Sector F5.

The final ritual site is over near the altar where you will place your Attuned Relics to summon the Dark Aether Portal in Sector E3.

Activating Runes:

Around this triangle are 3 Runes that you will need to shoot to activate. For the first triangle found in the alley, stand on the triangle and look to the southwest and up to the roofs. You will see a rune on the wall of a rooftop on one of the buildings on the right. Turn 180 degrees and look at a building to the left which has a rooftop that is almost level with the road you are standing on. The last rune is on the wall facing Opal Palace to the south right next to the nearby scaffolding.

For the triangle just beyond the Opal Palace’s northeast wall, look down the stairs and to the north and you will see a rune on the wall. Turn to the right and you will see another rune on a destroyed wall. The final rune is to the right of the previous rune near the top of the right-most destroyed wall that leads into Opal Palace. When standing on the final triangle near the Dark Aether Rift, the 3 runes are next to the bridge going east, one on the wall of the building to the south, and the last one is on the archway around the circle at the center of the Aetherial tornado.

After Activating Runes:

Once all of the runes of a given triangle are active, Aetherial markings in the surrounding area will begin to glow. You will need to find another location nearby that will line up these markings to create a triangle. When the triangle is formed, the markings will glow, an orb will appear, and a circle will surround the area. While you would normally be prompted to begin a summoning ritual if you had the Relics for the Dark Aether Rift quest, you don’t need to interact with any button prompt to get the Crystals and Tool rewards. Now when Zombies enter the circle, they will begin to glow purple. Kill these glowing Zombies and after you eliminate a certain number of them, a supercharged Special Zombie will spawn that you will need to defeat to get your rewards.

Alley Triangle:

For the alley triangle, go to the northeast of the triangle and get onto the roof of the building at the base of the staircase leading up to Opal Palace. Stand at the top of the central staircase that connects the stairway of the building to the rooftop and face out the doorway. This should form the triangle and the orb will appear. Eliminate Zombies in the circle until a powerful Mimic spawns. Once you defeat this Mimic, a Reward Rift will appear with 2,000 Essence, a Flawless Aetherium Crystal, and a Legendary Aether Tool.

Opal Palace Triangle:

For the triangle outside the Opal Palace, climb onto the wall that the final rune was on. Run along the top of this wall until you reach another gap. Jump across the gap and turn to face the area where you shot the runes to see the triangle. Summon the circle, kill the allotted number of Zombies, and then a powerful Mangler enemy will appear. Defeat the Mangler and open the Reward Rift to get your Essence, Crystals, and Tools.

Dark Aether Rift Triangle:

At the final triangle near the Dark Aether Rift, head to the north and get on top of the archway in front of the Nahr Bathhouse. Stand at the northeast end of this archway and face the area that was across the bridge that the rune was on to see the triangle. Begin the summoning, kill Zombies in the circle, and then defeat the powerful Hellhound that spawns to get your rewards.

Note:

It is important to note that only the team that shot the 3 Runes can partake in this easter egg and get the rewards from it. You should also know that each ritual can only be performed once per game so you will need to make sure that you are the first player to these locations if you want to get these incredible items. And with all of that said, you now know how to get free and guaranteed Flawless Aetherium Crystals and Legendary Aether Tools in every single match of Modern Warfare Zombies.