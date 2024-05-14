Tomb Raider Live-Action Series Ordered by Amazon Prime Video

In early 2023, The Hollywood Reporter shared the news that a live-action Amazon adaptation of the Tomb Raider series would be headed to small screens in the near future. During an event in New York today, it was revealed that Phoebe Waller-Bridge has officially been handed a series order.

“If I could tell my teenage self this was happening I think she’d explode. Tomb Raider has been a huge part of my life and I feel incredibly privileged to be bringing it to television with such passionate collaborators,” Waller-Bridge said. “Lara Croft means a lot to me, as she does to many, and I can’t wait to go on this adventure. Bats ‘n all.”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, best known for her work on the comedy series Fleabag and the spy thriller series Killing Eve, will serve as writer and executive producer on the series.

“I’m so happy to announce that we have ordered the epic, globetrotting series Tomb Raider from the incredibly gifted Emmy-award winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge and the team at Crystal Dynamics,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios. “Fans and newcomers can look forward to exhilarating adventures that honor the legacy of this iconic character.”

Amazon also announced a live-action Spider-Man series starring Nicolas Cage coming to the service and MGM+ soon. Titled Noir, it will tell the story of “of an aging and down on his luck private investigator (Cage) in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero.”

As previously reported, Amazon Games will publish Crystal Dynamics’ next major Tomb Raider title.