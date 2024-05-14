The Legend Of Zelda Lego Sets Allegedly Arrive In September

Lego is arguably one of the greatest toys ever. After all, the concept is simple, but you can do just about anything you want to do with it. You can build whatever you desire, and special sets are always coming out that will let you build your favorite things from your favorite franchises. Earlier this year, it was rumored that The Legend Of Zelda was going to get a Lego set, but then the people reporting it were forced to take down the articles with leaked images. However, that hasn’t stopped one leaker from posting about it on Instagram and giving us some info on the release date and price.

The leak comes from Brick_Clicker, who notes that the first Lego set from The Legend of Zelda series will be about The Great Deku Tree. The set will come in two versions and release on September 1st. The price? About $300.

Before saying that “this is a ripoff,” some context is likely needed. More than likely, The Great Deku Tree will be a rather robust model that you can build, so it’ll take a bunch of Lego bricks to get done. Another thing to note here is that you’ll get two different versions of the legendary figure, one from the iconic Ocarina of Time and then one from its next appearance in Breath of the Wild.

The character played a key role in both. In the former title, he was the guardian of the Kokori Forest and held within him the first temple gamers would go into for a key treasure to start their quest. The tree also revealed the truth about who Link was and how he was destined for greatness.

In the latter title, Princess Zelda placed the Master Sword for safekeeping within the forest where The Great Deku Tree resided and then recovered by Link later on. So, as you can see, the tree is very important to the lore across multiple titles.

Another thing to note about the Lego set is that Brick_Clicker claims that three figurines will come with the set of trees. You’ll get three versions of Link from across the two titles. That way, you can recreate some iconic shots like the one above.

If one Lego set featuring Link’s world is being made, it goes to reason that they’re going to make more, possibly bringing in even more iconic characters and locations for fans to create.