Palworld Has Chosen To Skip Over This Pokemon Type

Palworld has been known to be heavily similar to Pokemon, which is one of Nintendo’s big money making first-party titles by The Pokemon Company who is known for their trading cards and anime series as well. The Pokemon franchise houses a lot of different Types which is something important for when battling in the games.

Pals have a very much so similar thing for them as well which allows them to use different types like electric and water powers. However, it has been noticed by GameRant that Palworld has actually bypassed some Pokemon types and so far it is uncertain whether this is to be a jab at what ones they deem to not be all that effective or for the sole reason they didn’t want to design creatures after them.

One of the important types that Palworld is missing is the flying type. This means that players don’t see any Pals flying around in their day to day life experience in the game as they are out hunting Pals due to their not being that type at all other than a few flying mounts. This is something that players have found odd.

This could be one of the ways that the developers are trying to make the game differ from its lookalike, which would be smart but it is a bit different not seeing bird-like creatures running around in a world such as this, with no reason as to why it doesn’t exist.

This is one of the few ways the game differs from the way that Pokemon works since many players are constantly comparing the two to be a lot alike.