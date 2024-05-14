Fallout 4 Next Gen Update Causes Major Issues with Mods

This isn't the first time this has happened, Todd.

Last week, Bethesda announced an additional update to supplement the long-awaited current-gen update released for Fallout 4 in April. Although the devs promised Quality and Performance mode settings along with fixes and improvements, yesterday’s patch has seemingly caused more problems, with many players reporting that mods are basically broken.

Additionally, most of the new update doesn’t target issues on PC, as the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions are currently the biggest focus for Bethesda.

As of writing, the issues have not yet been remedied.

“What’s with the black screen after launch on monitors 144 hz and above? What’s with the weapon debris problem on rtx cards? Those two problems have been known for years and still aren’t officially fixed by Bethesda. This is a joke,” one post on Steam’s Fallout 4 forums reads.

Check out the highlights of the new patch below:

Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 Display Settings

Thanks to your feedback, we’ve been able to implement the ability to control your graphic fidelity and performance. We highly recommend you run with the default settings but now you can change your options to better fit your playstyle and display.

Frame Rate Target

Frame Rate Target allows you to choose between 30, 40, and 60 (default). It is important to note that to select 40, your display must be able to support 120hz.

Visual and Performance Prioritization

You can now choose between Visuals and Performance (default) while trying to maintain frame rate target. If you choose Frame Rate Target of 60, we recommend selecting Performance. Both modes may adjust internal resolution dynamically when scenes or action get heavier.

Please note both modes can only be changed from the main menu.

The PC bug fixes include:

General stability improvements

Fixed visual issue with certain imagespaces

Fixed issue with character name field when in widescreen mode. (PC)

Fixed an issue that occasionally caused bundles to not fully download and could cause a crash

Fixed an issue with material swaps

Fixed an issue that could cause the Creation Club menu to not appear (Microsoft Store)

Fallout 4 was first released in November 2015 for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4, and was later ported to Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5.