Ex-Firaxis Developer Talks Why Midnight Suns Failed

One of the hardest things to do in the gaming industry is to make a new IP based on something that’s already established and make it stick. The reason is that people typically know the characters and universe you’re messing with, and if they feel the gameplay doesn’t reflect what’s going on with the characters, they’re going to call you out on it. Now, yes, sometimes these “unique gameplay scenarios” can be clever and helpful, but on the other hand, they sometimes won’t resonate with players. Marvel’s Midnight Suns was one such example of that, despite it being made by an established developer in Firaxis.

In an interview with VGC, now ex-developer at Firaxis, Jake Solomon, talked about the new studio he was setting up and then was asked about how Midnight Suns failed. Solomon admitted that it wasn’t because the game was bad; it was just that it wasn’t what gamers were expecting, and that hurt people’s desire to play it:

“The most typical reaction when people play Midnight Suns is surprise, and that’s not the reaction you want. That is not the reaction that lends itself to mass appeal. I think cards were a major problem. I think it was a good design solution, but I think I was naive about what people would think when they saw the mechanic was cards. Not everyone on my team was behind the idea, but they trusted me.”

In an interview before the game was released, the team at Firaxis noted the process by which they attempted to make a Marvel title with the turn-based strategy combat that they were known for. At first, they just tried to make it feel like a “superhero game,” and it turned out to be too easy. That’s when they brought in the card elements. By limiting the team and the abilities they could use via the cards, they were able to create a balance that ensured that powers weren’t being spammed and strategies were being utilized across all three heroes in the field.

Sadly, while the game did get a positive reception at launch, the sales weren’t the best. Many fingers have been directly pointed at the lack of success, including the marketing strategy, not showing off all the game could do/be, and so on. In the end, the gameplay likely is the one that is going to be blamed the most.

However, at least they attempted to do something unique, and that’s to be praised.