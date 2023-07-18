Payday 3 Latest Trailer Is All About Being Stealthy

Update:

Here are what some fans had to say after this video received over 192K views.

Stealth has always been my favorite way to play in the series. Hope there are a good amount of those types of missions in the new game. GamingWithGeo – YouTube Comment

they look so goofy crouching around and i love it. Jamberss – YouTube Comment

Nice to see a gameplay trailer that looks like what you’d see in a Payday 2 lobby rather than manufactured cinematic gameplay. I loved playing stealth Framing Frame era before the colossal nerfs to stealth, so here’s hoping it’s more viable and flushed out here. Nothing wrong with a good Heat shootout, but sometimes I just wanna frame a senator. Itphes – YouTube Comment

Original Story…

Payday fans are getting a third mainline installment later this year and with it should come with plenty of new exciting mechanics and strategies. It’s been years since the launch of Payday 2 so we’re excited to see just what all the team is able to incorporate with this next game. For instance, a new trailer just dropped today for Payday 3 and it looks to put a key focus on how you can maintain a stealthy approach for your heist. We’re not sure if a stealth gameplay option is suitable for every heist, but this particular job is set in a museum after its closed.

When the doors shut tight and night skies providing a bit of cover, the only threat that stands in the way of you and the valuable goods inside are guards and the various security measures placed in the museum. Within the trailer we get a brief look at how some players could potentially stay hidden and make a clean getaway. This is done through silencers, choke holds, to putting the guards to using a smoke grenade for another layer of cover. Meanwhile, you’ll have to be mindful of the various cameras placed around the environments to detection lasers.

So it might take a bit of planning to know just how you want to get through the heist without setting off alarms. We’re sure that this will be a viable option for a few heist jobs during the campaign. Of course, we’ll have to wait and see if there are any other useful tools or mechanics available for players if they want to avoid a gunfight or tense flight away from the scene with law enforcement hot on your trail.

We don’t have too long before we can try the Payday 3 game out for ourselves. We know that this game is set to launch on September 21, 2023. When it does release you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. Meanwhile, if haven’t been keeping tabs on this installment we know that this game is set to feature the original crew of characters from Payday: The Heist. It looks like our crew of criminals have picked back up their heist jobs in New York.

Since there is a group of characters going through the heist, you’ll find that the gameplay might be better suited with friends online. Of course, with that said, even if you plan to play it solo we have recently heard that the game will require an online internet connection.