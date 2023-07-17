Payday 3 Will Require A Constant Internet Connection

Update:

So far there hasn’t been any correction made on the game requiring an online connection. Meanwhile, a new video has dropped showcasing some stealth gameplay.

Original Story…

There is plenty of flack given out to video games that come packed with the always online requirement. We’ve seen this with recent releases like Redfall, where fans were disappointed that this game would require players to play through the game campaign while also being connected to a stable internet connection. Of course, that game had more problems than just requiring a solid internet connection when it finally launched into the marketplace. But today, we’re finding out that Payday 3 will be another game launching that will also follow this trend where players won’t be able to go through the campaign offline.

It’s not something we like to hear, especially if you only plan to enjoy this game solo. If you’re after Payday 3, then you might want to ensure your internet connection is stable as a developer alerted followers about the requirement. Recently a developer behind Payday 3 was holding a small Q&A about the upcoming game when a fan reached out and asked if Payday 3 would have an offline mode for when you were playing solo. According to the developer, they don’t believe there is an offline mode and that you will need an internet connection to play. Thanks to Twitter user DANNYonPC, we have the exchange captured below.

So Payday 3 requires a constant online connection



OOF.



pls reconsider @almirlisto @PAYDAYGame pic.twitter.com/NvpvhznH3H — DANNYonPC (@DANNYonPC) July 14, 2023

What we’re not given is any reason why this is the case. There’s no indication of the features required for an online connection. Likewise, it’s not noted if this feature could potentially come out down the road. We’re sure that some fans might start getting vocal about implementing an offline mode now that word has broken about an online connection requirement. However, we’re also likely finding some players who are more than fine with this decision by developers.

A big component of Payday has been playing with friends. This is all about going through heists, where you’ll work together with other players or friends to complete a heist and escape the police. So most players might already be interested in playing this game online when it does release. Of course, we might finally get some details from the development team as to why the developers have left off an offline mode before the launch date arrives. Currently, if you want to pick up Payday 3, you’ll find it available this September 21, 2023, for the latest-generation platforms. We know last-gen consoles were dropped, so now the game is only coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. In the meantime, you can check out a game trailer for Payday 3 in the video we have embedded below.