Payday 3 Devs Confirm Last-Gen Consoles Were Dropped

Update:

Here are what some viewers had to say on the latest Payday 3 dev diary.

The fact that they said “it’s our fault” when they dropped the console ports that is so much responsibility for them to take on its honestly so refreshing to hear a dev team be honest and take that responsibility. Am I saying that it’s perfect and defending them for making such a huge mistake? No. But them being open about it is so much more welcoming than most game studios who would have just thrown it under the bridge and never talked about it at all. bradypahl – YouTube Comment

Massive respect for admitting to abandoning console Payday 2. Keep up the hard work for 3. Starkillermarex – YouTube Comment

I was a console player myself back on payday 2. Played it back when it came out on the xbox 360. Then got crimewave edition when it came out on xbox one. Which is why this makes me so happy that payday 3 will have the same content across all platforms (unless you guys are planning to release exclusive items depending on platform). I am pumped for payday 3 and I hope everyone at Starbreeze is having an amazing day. SlickyBlackmoon – YouTube Comment

Original Story…

Payday fans rejoice. We know that a third mainline installment is in the works, and we also know that this game is coming to PC and console platforms. However, if you were hoping that this game would be released on last-generation platforms, you’re out of luck. Developers are only launching this game on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and the PlayStation 5. In a new developer diary video upload, the developers reveal just why the studio opted to skip over the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 when it comes to Payday 3.

It looks like console releases for Payday games are still a rocky subject. The developers noted that they wanted to ensure this latest installment goes off well when it comes to both console platforms and the PC release. During the video upload, which you can view below, executive producer Craig Mcleod noted that they required the latest hardware to deliver this game, and as a result, they are only focusing on the latest-generation platforms.

So again, if you’re on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, you’re out of luck. That shouldn’t be too much of a surprise, as even Microsoft’s first-party studios have completely dropped their Xbox One platform when it comes to new video game releases.

We know that the developers over at Overkill Software and Starbreeze Studios are using the Unreal Engine, and that should make the game releases go a bit smoother with this installment when it comes to both PC and consoles. But we’re still left waiting to see how the game performs, as it’s not slated to be released until later this year. If you haven’t been keeping tabs on this installment, we know that this game takes place after the events of Payday 2. Likewise, the original gang from Payday: The Heist is stepping back into the world of crime.

Currently, players will be going through another series of heists and challenging escapes, but this time set in New York. Just what the prize will be that sparked our original crew of criminals back into the life of crime remains to be seen. However, we don’t have too much of a wait to endure. We know that right now, the studios are looking to bring this game out into the marketplace on September 21, 2023. Again, you will be able to purchase a copy for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.