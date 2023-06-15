Xbox Studios Officially Moved On From New Xbox One Games According To Matt Booty

It shouldn’t be surprising that Microsoft has decided to part ways from bringing new games onto the Xbox One platform. Like with Nintendo and Sony, the focus for new video game titles is eventually aimed at the latest-generation platform. There is just a small window where certain games might overlap the two console generations. However, there are no internal teams currently working on a brand-new Xbox One game.

That’s according to a report by Axios regarding statements made by Matt Booty, the head of Xbox Game Studios. According to Matt, the focus on making games has been pushed away from last-generation hardware. Instead, no internal teams are working on games for the older Xbox One platform. That’s not counting the studios that are still providing support for titles on the platform, like Minecraft. But if you were wondering if there was anything else left from the internal teams at Xbox for their last-generation platform, you’re out of luck.

But that doesn’t mean you can’t play some of these upcoming Xbox Series X/S titles on your Xbox One. Cloud gaming is still an option that you can enjoy on your Xbox One. This is through the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription service, which would allow you to enjoy some of these games despite being on last-generation hardware. Of course, that would also depend on your internet connection, and even then, it won’t provide the same experience you would have playing the game on actual Xbox Series X/S hardware.

We are likely seeing the exit from the Xbox One platform due to how long games take to be developed. Matt Booty noted that big-budget titles are no longer done in three years. Instead, you could find games that take up to six years to develop, which means there’s likely not enough time to warrant spending on last-generation hardware for a new video game release. That might also suggest some game productions might not make it on this Xbox Series X/S platform until late in the life cycle at this point.

So it looks like you’ll be forced to either enjoy some of the new releases through cloud gaming or make the upgrade for an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S. Although, we might still see some games land on last-generation platforms from third-party studios, which could give you a bit more time to enjoy new releases on the console.