Super Mario Bros Movie Gets Oreos Crossover and Game Awards Concert Appearance!

So the Super Mario Bros Movie has been out of theaters for a bit in certain parts of the world, but the impact of it can’t be mistaken. For example, in the most recent Nintendo Direct, The Big N unveiled multiple games featuring Mario and Co. One of them was a new 2D game that excited everyone while teasing a remaster of a Luigi game and a new title featuring Princess Peach! With that kind of momentum, you’d think things would “calm down” a bit and let things simmer as they are. But we all know that’s not going to happen!

Case in point, Nintendo of America today revealed that they’re doing a crossover with Oreos! Yep, you can get a special version of the beloved snack featuring images of Mario, Luigi, some of their power-ups, and their enemies too! They even went all out and did a music-themed commercial to highlight the epicness of the crossover. Check it out below and get them before they’re gone!

Sound on! OREO cookies are getting a limited edition Super Mario makeover! Which design is your favorite? #SuperMarioOREO



Learn more:https://t.co/BR8z0iqSoT pic.twitter.com/vRwhgZgctE — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 26, 2023

But wait, there’s more! The Super Mario Bros Movie was so impactful that during The Game Awards Concert that recently went on, Jack Black appeared and did a live-action rendition of the film’s “beloved track,” “Peaches.”

Highlight of the Game Awards concert pic.twitter.com/d2NXdW4E9p — Keith Arem🔛The Exiled (@KeithArem) June 26, 2023

This isn’t the first time that Jack Black has done such a thing, as he did it as a promotional video for the film around the time of its launch. Many people hope that the Oscars nominate the song for “Best Original Song” so that Jack Black can show up at the Oscars and sing it to a no doubt bewildered crowd. That might sound mean, but it’ll be funny. Just wait.

No matter what Nintendo does with the rest of the year to highlight the movie’s success, the big question remains, “What will they do next?”

Nintendo and Illumination have already confirmed that they will continue working together, so that’s a positive. Chris Pratt later noted that there would be announcements “soon” but that the Writer’s Guild of America strike is causing a pause because you can’t make a movie without writers.

That hasn’t stopped speculation from going on, including a voice actor from France saying that the movie would be getting two sequels no matter what. Or the rumor that Luigi and Donkey Kong would get their own movies due to the original’s success.

It’s a great time to be a fan of Mario and his properties, and Nintendo will definitely try to keep this momentum going.