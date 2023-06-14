Super Mario Bros Movie Sequel News Coming “Soon” – But There’s A Caveat

Chris Pratt has shared some news regarding the possibility of a Super Mario Bros Movie sequel.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Pratt talked about taking a break from Hollywood to be with his family. When asked about Super Mario Bros Movie, he said there should be news about the sequel “soon.” But, he also revealed that there is a qualifier to it.

Pratt said:

“We’re in the midst of this writers’ strike, and so everything has been paused and [put] on hold for the right reasons. I really do support the WGA and our writers. When the negotiations have been completed, and the writers feel comfortable moving forward, then it’ll be time to start talking about what’s next for that.”

Now, if you aren’t interested in the behind the scenes of Hollywood, you might think this writer’s strike isn’t that big a deal. But the last time Hollywood saw a writer’s strike, it lasted over 3 months, with estimates that the industry lost as much as $ 2.1 billion.

Now, most of the details of the strike itself aren’t directly related to the video game industry. It may affect video game related productions, like The Last Of Us TV show as well as the Super Mario Bros and Sonic The Hedgehog movies, and companies that are in video games and TV and movies, like Sony, Warner Bros, and Disney.

But the strike is due to the failure to form a new contract between the Writer’s Guild of America (WGA), AKA the writer’s union, and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). The ESA and video game companies, and the video game divisions of the bigger corporations, that also happen to have their own TV and movie divisions, aren’t part of the strike.

Getting back to our original topic, Chris also expressed his gratefulness once again to Nintendo fans and families who came out to watch the movie:

“We’re so grateful for the support, though. It’s really shocking to me how successful that movie’s been. I mean, I expected that people would love it the way I was excited about it, but it’s truly multigenerational around the world. People love it. They love Mario… It’s a really fun, funny, cute, heartwarming movie and, God, I can’t believe I’m part of it.”

It may be the case that Nintendo and Illumination already had plans in place for potential Mario sequels assuming that it would be successful enough. Fans are already wondering if we will see Luigi’s Mansion or Yoshi in the next movie.

While it’s a shame the writer’s strike will delay the announcement somewhat, Chris suggests that Nintendo and Illumination are just biding their time for when they can tell us what they already have planned.