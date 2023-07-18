Tears of the Kingdom: How To Get Sneaky River Snails

If you want to fully upgrade the Stealth Set, you’ll need to find Sneaky River Snails in Tears of the Kingdom. These rare snails glow in the dark but that doesn’t make them easy to find. There are a handful of areas in the vast Hyrule map where you can collect Sneaky River Snails — and we’ve listed them below. To fully enhance your Stealth Set, you’ll need 15 Sneaky River Snails, and if you visit all the locations listed below, you’re guaranteed to fully stock up. No more snails required after this.

We’ll also help you fully upgrade the Stealth Suit with tips on how to find other rare materials required for upgrading. You’ll also need Sticky Frogs and Stealthfin Trout — the trout are especially tough to get your hands on, but there’s one consistent spot more than enough will spawn if you’re willing to search long enough. Learn all about Sneaky River Snails and how to get them below.

Where To Find Sneaky River Snails

Sneaky River Snails are a tricky material required for upgrading the Stealth Set — one of Link’s foundational outfits in Tears of the Kingdom. Most of the materials are easy (or at least easier) to find, but Sneaky River Snails only appear in very specific spots.

Sneaky River Snails glow in the dark! They’re a luminous green that makes them easier to spot. They tend to appear in wet areas like watery caves, or lakes and swamps.

If you need to stock up on Sneaky River Snails, try these useful locations. Don’t forget to set your Sensor to Sneaky River Snails — take a picture so you can find snails easier. Learn how to unlock the sensor here.

Great Zora Bridge: Glide through the waterfall beneath the Great Zora Bridge to discover a hidden cave. There are many Sneaky River Snails in this underground chamber. You’ll need to complete the Zora’s Domain regional problem to clear up the toxic sludge before you can enter this cave. There are 5 snails inside.

Rutile Lake: On Satori Mountain (southwest of Lookout Landing) you’ll find this lake. There are about 5~ snails that spawn here.

Ludfo’s Bog: The large bog located west of New Serenne Stable. This large area has about 6~ more snails.

You’ll need x15 total to fully upgrade all three pieces of the Stealth Set. You can also check the river right beside the Dueling Peaks Stables — the river usually has a handful more Sneaky River Snails to collect. Again, you’ll find them much easier at night and with the Sensor set to detect nearby snails. They’re often under the water, so look carefully!

Upgrading The Stealth Set

The Stealth Armor Set is your best tool for sneaking up on enemies — and it can become pretty tough if you fully upgrade it! To fully upgrade, you’ll need a handful of hard-to-find materials. So let’s go over where you can find all of these.

3 Star Upgrade :

: Sneaky River Snail : Check the locations listed above. The best spots to find clusters of snails is the cave (behind the waterfall) under the Great Zora Bridge, Rutile Lake on Satori Mountain and Ludfo’s Bog to the west of New Serenne Stable.

: Check the locations listed above. The best spots to find clusters of snails is the cave (behind the waterfall) under the Great Zora Bridge, Rutile Lake on Satori Mountain and Ludfo’s Bog to the west of New Serenne Stable. Sticky Frog: Climb all over Ruto Mountain. This area is southwest of the Zora’s Domain East Reservoir Lake. This area is crawling with Sticky Frogs. They cling to the sides of the mountain walls.

4 Star Upgrade :

: Stealthfin Trout : These rare trout glow at night. Search for them in the waters surrounding the Korok Forest . Don’t get too close to the forest or you’ll be teleported out of the area!

: These rare trout glow at night. Search for them in the waters surrounding the . Don’t get too close to the forest or you’ll be teleported out of the area! Stealthfin are fast, so you’ll need to stun them. Throw Yellow Chu Chu Jelly or Shockfruit into the water then grab them.

If you want to fully upgrade the set, you’ll need to collect these rare items. The rest are relatively easy to get just by exploring the world — you’ll be brimming with Sundelions and other materials. In my playthrough, I never found a single Stealthfin or Sneaky River Snail until I went searching for them specifically. That’s how rare they can be.