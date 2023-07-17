Is Modern Warfare 3 The Next Call of Duty Title?

The Call of Duty franchise is a fascinating entity, no matter how you look at it. It wasn’t the first game of its kind, despite what people think. Instead, it was a “ripoff” of another war series. But they did the game better and soon became the standard for everything to come. But, after several titles focused on World War II, gamers got bored. Enter the age of “modern warfare,” which was mixed with intense online multiplayer combat and helped give the franchise a shot in the arm, a shot that might result in Modern Warfare 3.

No, not the original Modern Warfare 3. We’re talking about a new game with that name that is allegedly coming out this year. The “reveal” comes from Twitter, where people have been posting screenshots from an alleged “internal test” from Activision. That wouldn’t be much to go on, except for how the people who posted them were hit with DMCA strikes that specifically called them out for showing off the “unreleased” game. You can see the tweets in question below:

So it would seem that Activision is trying to keep things “under wraps” and failing to do so. That’s not to say that this is the entire “story” or that there aren’t more twists to come, but it’s interesting to see them DMCA things such as a simple Twitter post.

The irony is also that earlier reports said there was originally going to be a massive DLC expansion for the last game, but that allegedly turned into the next title. Some say that Activision wants players to enjoy a new game while also feeling connected to the last one.

We’ll have to wait and see whether that’s true or not.

Another thing to note here is that Activision has gotten “complacent” with its modern titles in the past. After having success with the first game, they rushed out two sequels which sold well but weren’t as impactful as the first.

Then, when they had more divisive success with the non-modern line, they went right back to the “modern days” via a reboot.

On the one hand, you can’t deny that the games are the best-sellers, or close to the best-sellers, of each year they come out. But on the other hand, things can get derivative very easily with these titles. So hopefully, the dev team is working hard to make this title stand out. Otherwise, they’ll be repeating the same mistakes as before.