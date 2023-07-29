Remnant 2: How To Unlock The Dreamcatcher & Double Barrel | Losomn Secrets Guide

The Dreamcatcher is one of the most mysterious weapons in Remnant 2, and unlocking it requires multiple steps once you reach the blighted, haunted city of Losomn. The Dreamcatcher is an extremely unique weapon melee weapon that allows you to enter the dreams of certain NPCs. This weird future is required to access more secret weapons, accessories and archetypes. Learn how to get the Dreamcatcher and what it can do below.

While acquiring the Dreamcatcher, you can also unlock the Double Barrel. This handheld shotgun deals massive damage to enemies in close-range. While hunting the Dreamcatcher, you’ll encounter a locked safe that contains the Double Barrel — we’ll explain how to unlock the safe while you’re completing the asylum quest.

More Remnant 2 guides:

Solo Tips | All Secret Archetypes | Engineer Unlock | Earth & N’erud Secret Weapons | Scrap Farming

How To Complete The Asylum Quest

To unlock the Dreamcatcher melee weapon and Double Barrel handgun, you’ll need to reach Morrow Parish in Losomn. There is a large Asylum here with a special quest. Once you reach the Asylum, go to the underground to talk to a trapped doctor. By finding key items, she’ll trade you an item we need.

The Head Doctor’s Quest : The imprisoned doctor will ask you to find three Stone-Carved Dolls . There are three hidden throughout the asylum. Bring all three Stone-Carved Dolls complete the quest and spawn the Nightweaver Stone Doll . This is required to unlock the Dreamcatcher . Stone-Carved Doll #1 : Find in a room down the hallway from the office with the locked safe in the asylum interior. This is the safe that contains the Double Barrel handgun. Stone-Carved Doll #2 : Located to the right of the asylum shed where the chainsaw Aberration is found. You’ll find the shed in the asylum courtyard after exiting the basement. You’ll also find the Asylum Third Floor Key in this shed. Stone-Carved Doll #3 : Found on the third floor of the asylum. To unlock the third floor, defeat the chainsaw Aberration in the shed in the asylum courtyard. The key is located in the Aberration’s shed. On the third floor, go to the large room that leads to the door to Nimue’s Retreat.

: The imprisoned doctor will ask you to find three . There are three hidden throughout the asylum. Bring all three complete the quest and spawn the . This is required to unlock the .

How To Get The Nightweaver Stone Doll: After completing the quest, you’ll need the Prison Cell Key. The key is located on the third floor of the asylum — jump out the open window onto the balcony to collect this key. After finishing the Head Doctor’s quest, unlock her cell door to collect the Nightweaver Stone Doll.

How To Get The Double Barrel | Secret Weapon

Found in the Morrow Parish Asylum. The safe is located in an office, near where one of the Stone-Carved Dolls is found. The safe code is [2-9-7-1]. Opening the safe unlocks the Double Barrel secondary weapon.

To get this code, you need to complete the quest for the Head Doctor trapped in the asylum underground. She’ll trade you the code after completing her quest.

How To Get The Dreamcatcher | Secret Weapon

How To Get The Dreamcatcher: The Dreamcatcher is located in the Morrow Parish Asylum — before attempting to get the Dreamcatcher, you must complete the Head Doctor’s Quest and acquire the Nightweaver Stone Doll key item. Follow these steps to get the Dreamcatcher.

Go to Marrow Parish in Losomn and find the asylum area. Go to the basement and complete the quest for the Head Doctor to acquire the Nightweaver Stone Doll key item. Learn how to complete the quest in the full guide above.

in and find the area. Go to the and complete the quest for the to acquire the key item. Learn how to complete the quest in the full guide above. While hunting for the Stone Dolls , enter Nimue’s Retreat on the third-floor asylum. Talk to Nimue to learn more about the Nightweaver. This unlocks the Forsaken Quarter .

, enter on the third-floor asylum. Talk to to learn more about the Nightweaver. This unlocks the . Explore the Forsaken Quarter , Losomn until you reach the Gilded Chambers. After defeating the Red Prince , as you leave, the Nightweaver attacks an NPC. Check the body to acquire the Soulkey Tribute .

, until you reach the Gilded Chambers. After defeating the , as you leave, the attacks an NPC. Check the body to acquire the . Return to the Marrow Parish asylum and use the Soulkey Tribute on the strange portal in the basement to access a dungeon called the Tormented Asylum . The entrance is found at the bottom of the asylum.

and use the on the strange portal in the basement to access a dungeon called the . The entrance is found at the bottom of the asylum. In the Tormented Asylum, you can fight the Nightweaver herself. Before reaching the boss arena, look for webs you can interact with inside a cell. This is called the Nightweaver’s Web. By placing items in the web, you can get different rewards. Trade the Nightweaver Stone Doll in the Nightweaver’s Web to acquire the Dreamcatcher.

The Dreamcatcher is an incredibly powerful melee weapon due to its special ability — it can generate an area-of-effect field that slows all enemies in range. You can increase the AOE range to make this power even more devastating. While slowed, your weapon also deals more damage by stacking Reverie buffs.

How To Unlock Secret Dreams

The Dreamcatcher isn’t just a melee weapon — it can also be used to acquire dreams. These are consumables that teleport you to a new location, often with a hidden item. The Dreamcatcher can be used to acquire the following secret items. Attack sleeping NPCs or glowing objects to get these dreams.

Familiar Weapon Mod: In the Brocwithe Quarter, Losomn you can encounter the sleeping Huntress. You’ll find her before the boss fight. Hit her with the Dreamcatcher to acquire a dream consumable called Brielle’s Reverie. Use the consumable to enter the dream and defeat the Huntress in the dream to acquire the Sacred Hunt Feather. Bring it to McCabe to craft the Familiar Weapon Mod.

Crescent Moon Bow: Reach Nimue’s Retreat from the Morrow Parish asylum in Losomn — the retreat is accessed from the third floor of the asylum. By attacking Nimue with the Dreamcatcher while she’s asleep, you’ll collect a dream consumable called Nimue’s Dream. Enter the dream and walk on the water of the island to collect a glowing stone called Anamy’s Echo. Bring it to McCabe to craft the Crescent Moon Bow.

Invader Archetype: Progress into the final biome Root Earth and reach the Corrupted Harbor. At the harbor, find an item called Escalation Protocol — nearby, there’s a glowing blue surge. Attack the blue spot with the Dreamcatcher to collect Walker’s Dream. Enter the dream and defeat the Bane optional boss to gain the Wooden Shiv. Return to Wallace to craft the Invader Archetype.

Those are all the major secrets you can unlock just with the Dreamcatcher. There are likely even more secrets to discover with the Dreamcatcher — this is one special (and weird) weapon you won’t want to miss.