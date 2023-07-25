Remnant 2: How To Unlock All Secret Archetypes

Remnant 2 is the mysterious cooperative Souls-like that sends you into randomly generated biomes where every revisit is completely remixed. New bosses, events, and locations will randomly generate for your latest run, and that makes finding secrets even trickier than usual. There are four secret classes in Remnant 2 — hidden archetypes that require extra work to unlock. All of the starter archetypes can be purchased in the hub of Ward 13, but these four have to be found by other means. Some aren’t too hard to find. Others are practically impossible. Here’s where to find all four.

There are four secret classes to unlock in Remnant 2 — the Explorer, the Engineer, the Invader and the Summoner. We’ll list them below in the order they can be unlocked.

NOTE: Every Archetype is unlocked by taking a key item to Wallace in the hub. He can craft the key item into the unlockable archetype. All starter archetypes can be purchased from different vendors in Ward 13 for 1,500 scrap.

Engineer: The hardest secret archetype to unlock. The Engineer key item is the Alien Device — it is a hidden in N’erud, Eon Vault or Timeless Horizon. One of these two locations will spawn in your generated N’erud.

Outside the world map, you’ll need to enter the fog and collect the key item near a dead body which drops the Technician Set. This archetype is much easier to unlock with the Explorer archetype equipped — your hunter’s sense will ping items like the Technician Set location. Get our full Engineer unlock guide here.

Summoner: Unlocked by purchasing the Faded Grimoire in the Yaesha biome, from a Bloodmoon Altar. Bloodmoon Altars can be found in different regions (The Far Woods / The Twisted Chantry) and allow you to purchase items in exchange for Bloodmoon Essence. The Faded Grimoire costs x15 Bloodmoon Essence.

You can also purchase weapons like the Blade of Gul for x10 Bloodmoon Essence. You can also purchase a powerful Summoner amulet called the Soul Anchor (costs x10 Bloodmoon Essence) that increases summon damage by 20% for 30 seconds.

Invader: A very tricky archetype is only available in the late-game Root Earth. First, we need to acquire the Dreamcatcher weapon — in the Losomn biome, reach the Asylum and give the Nightweaver Idol to the Nightweaver’s Web. This will unlock the Dreamcatcher.

Equip the Dreamcatcher on Root Earth and destroy a glowing blue stone / root with a symbol. Only the Dreamcatcher can break one. It will drop a special item. Use it and you’ll teleport to fight a boss called Bane. Defeat Bane to collect the Wooden Shiv key item. Take it back to Wallace to unlock.

Explorer: The treasure hunter class gives you a special hunter sense that pings treasure on maps, making it glow purple. Find this by defeating the final boss on Root Earth. You’ll earn the Broken Compass which can be used to acquire the Explorer archetype.