Is Gotham Knights Getting New DLC Soon?

Over the last few years, there have been numerous games that went from “hyped titles” to being “garbage” upon launch. It’s never something you want to see, and yet, it happens more times than you’d expect, even when it’s with developers and franchises that you’d expect great things from. Last year, Gotham Knights was one of several titles that fell into the pit of despair after players and critics got their hands on it. Pretty much everyone agreed that it was an example of wasted potential and wondered how things fell so far so fast, and the idea of DLC isn’t going to excite many people.

Yet, that’s where we are at right now. There’s no data on Steam that Reddit feels indicates we could get a DLC announcement soon. What the DLC could be is up in the air, but many Redditors seem to think this is legit. Only time will tell, though.

The game has gotten updates since its launch, including 4-player modes and challenge maps that would push you to the limit and beyond. But in both cases, it didn’t feel as impactful as it could’ve been, a phrase that has been used for the title itself since its launch.

Gotham Knights was meant to be a “bold take” on Gotham by killing Batman in its opening sequences and instituting a “Code Black” where Nightwing, Batgirl, Red Hood, and Robin would come together to save Gotham from the threats that now loomed. Those threats included the Court of Owls, who were the ones that killed Batman.

It was clear from early on that the team behind the game had respect for the lore and the characters they were dealing with, even creating their own multi-hundred-year history of Gotham so that they could put tiny details to showcase just how much had gone on in the city’s life.

The story of the “sidekicks” taking over for their mentor had also happened in the comics, so everything was set up to be special. But from the launch, it all fell apart. Instead of the smooth and free-flow combat that Batman had in past games, the new techniques were more rigid, and the enemies weren’t as fun to fight and beat.

Plus, there were performance issues that resulted in numerous backlashes throughout its release.

Sales weren’t great, and that’s another thing that’ll make you wonder why the game is getting DLC at all.