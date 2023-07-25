Tekken 8 Will Be Loaded With Modes and Content

The fighting game genre is known for many things. There’s the intense physical gameplay, the colorful casts of characters the titles feature, the unique worlds said characters are a part of, etc. But easily, the thing that most people associate with the genre is the multiplayer fights. The games are usually meant to be played locally or over the internet by 1-4 players. The latter has become the nexus for many competitive gamers who strive to push their skills to the limit to do competitions and earn prize money. But for Tekken 8 players, you’ll have plenty to do outside of those modes.

The reveal comes from Harada himself, who was asked by fans after a stress test if the game will have more than the “bare bones” that the test offered, and he made his stance on that clear:

“As I have said before, Tekken has been a pioneer since the 90’s in packaging not only competitive tools, but also single-player playable modes, extra modes, and storylines. I can’t mention the details now, but we’ll be able to tell you more about it before the release date.”

When further asked about the single-player modes and whether it would be “competitive,” he stated it would be:

“Yeah of course important. We are happy to see the rise of modern esports, but before that, we also very much value the completeness and value of the game as a packaged game.”

So if nothing else, players can count on the game to appeal to all manner of gamers, whether your preferred mode of play is the multiplayer market or having fun with the story. It should be noted that the last game brought a climax to the Mishima saga, and Tekken 8 looks to continue that story in a big way via the brutal rivalry between Jin and Kazuya.

But wait! Harada wasn’t done answering questions. Fans further asked him whether the roster would be filled with guest characters. As various video games have shown in recent years, guest characters are a great way to bring hype to the title before release.

While still on Twitter, Harada noted that while he would be open to it, the guest characters aren’t his sole priority at the moment:

We do not plan to develop guest characters first.

First of all, we are concentrating on “having more early Roasters” than other fighting game titles(In other words, increase the initial number of default characters).

Even if we think about guest characters, it will be after the… https://t.co/i13pAYvoKk — Katsuhiro Harada (@Harada_TEKKEN) July 24, 2023

Some gamers might not like this, but many will appreciate Harada’s focus on what he knows will please gamers by having a large roster out of the gate. Plus, the last game had years’ worth of content after launch, so guest characters could arrive later.