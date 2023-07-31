Remnant 2: How To Unlock The Archon | Backrooms Super Easter Egg Guide

The biggest secret in Remnant 2 has been solved. Through dozens of hours of work by the community, the final Archetype is unlocked. And solving this puzzle yourself is a doozy. Strap yourselves in, because this is one of the most ridiculous Easter egg quests we’ve ever seen. To unlock the mysterious red door in the Labyrinth, you’ll need to go hunting for gear. You need to fill every inventory slot with a specific item, and some of this gear is insanely well hidden. You’ll have to wait 12 hours just to find one specific relic. Yikes.

All this is for the Archon Archetype, the moder-of-all secret Archetypes. The Archon is a master of all skills and makes your character ridiculously powerful. This class is only available after completing the campaign. Getting it can take a dozen hours of grinding alone. If you think you’re up for the task, here’s a complete rundown of how to unlock the Archon. You’ll need 12+ items, so we’ve got explanations for how to get each and every one.

How To Unlock The Archon Archetype

To unlock the Archon archetype — a ridiculously powerful class that is only found by unlocking a hidden area in the Labyrinth. You need to find a special corrupted door that can only be opened while you have the corrupt status. The corrupted door is a glitching red portal door you’ll find in the Labyrinth.

How To Find The Glitching Red Portal : Go to the shifting portal at the Fractured Ingress , Labyrinth . After spawning, sprint to the portal and wait for it to show a drop into an infinite abyss. Wait 2 seconds after this appears, then enter. You’ll drop down and a platform will appear beneath you .

To unlock the corrupt status and access the corrupted portal to reach a secret location with the Archon archetype item, you’ll need to collect a series of items and equip all of them. There are 12 build items you need to equip to your character all at the same time. This can only be done after completing the campaign. Don’t even try for this until you’ve completed Root Earth.

Where To Find All Required Items

Here are the following weapons, pieces of armor, skills and accessories you need to have equipped all at the same time.

Explorer Archetype : To unlock the Explorer Archetype, defeat the last boss on Root Earth . Buy it off Whispers after returning to Ward 13 .

Invader Archetype : To unlock the Invader Archetype, you need to use the Dreamcatcher melee weapon on a sleeping enemy in the Corrupted Harbor , off the main path toward the Blackened Citadel. Use the Dreamcatcher to acquire a dream consumable — use it and defeat the Bane boss to unlock the Invader key item. Learn how to get the Dreamcatcher here.

Realmwalker: Armor set. Unlocked after gaining the Explorer Archetype. Can be purchased from Whispers in Ward 13.

Cube Gun: Sidearm. Defeat the Labyrinth Sentinel in the Labyrinth. Craft the weapon at McCabe’s shop.

Ford’s Scattergun : Long gun. Reach the Red Throne , Yaesha and wear the Seal of the Empress . On the left side of the library, the floor will slide open when wearing the amulet. The secret weapon is found in this hidden path.

Labyrinth Staff: Melee weapon. Travel to the Fractured Ingress, Labyrinth and take the stairs down to pass by a portal that shifts position. Go to an area with an invisible bridge using the floating stones as a path, then use the shifting portal to create a path to an optional boss. Defeat the Bastion aberration to unlock the staff.

Void Heart : Relic available in N’Erud . This extremely secret easter egg heart is only available in the Alepsis-Taura , N’Erud . This area will appear in N’Erud when rolling the Seeker’s Rest starting area. Follow the Custodian story in the region and do not use the Override Pin . Instead, you need to wait 12 hours for the ship to arrive.

Amber Moonstone: Ring that randomly appears in Cass’s shop. Exit Ward 13 and revisit multiple times, checking her shop until it appears. The shop cycles after 30 minutes.

Anastasija’s Inspiration: Ring that can be purchased from Whispers in Ward 13. The ring costs 3,000 scrap.

Black Cat Band: Ring that will only be unlocked after 15 deaths. Purchase from Reggie after dying 15 times. The ring costs 500 scrap.

Zania’s Malice: Ring found in the Ashen Wasteland, Root Earth. From the checkpoint, go toward the Train Station event. There’s a hole in the wall with this ring before reaching the station.

Leto’s Amulet : Special amulet that can be purchased from Reggie . Only available after flop-rolling 100 times . To flop, you need to wear extremely heavy armor and rolling.

With all of these items equipped, you’ll be able to enter the corrupted portal. Inside the portal, you’ll enter a dangerous secret area that resembles the Backrooms — those spooky hallways that are huge online right now. Inside the Backrooms area, you’ll have to get an item called the Strange Box. You’ll have a limited amount of time to explore, so move fast! The Strange Box is the key item that allows you to finally unlock the Archon.

