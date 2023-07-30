Remnant 2: How To Unlock The Alchemist | Secret Class Guide

Unlock the Alchemist in Remnant 2 by exploring the creepy streets of the Losomn biome. This bonus class gives you additional potions to buff yourself and others while improving your consumable skills. Getting this hidden archetype involves stumbling into a random event while running around the streets of Losomn, one of the later biomes of the game. Near a sewer grate, an unseen creature can drag your character into the underground and initiate a bonus boss fight. If you can overcome the optional boss, you’ll earn the key item required to unlock the Alchemist.

There are more hidden archetypes to earn. Check out the guides linked below to learn how to unlock the extremely secret Engineer Class, or the Invader / Summoner classes with our full secret archetype breakdown.

More Remnant 2 guides:

Solo Tips | All Secret Archetypes | Engineer Unlock | Earth & N’erud Secret Weapons | Scrap Farming

How To Unlock The Alchemist Class

The Alchemist is a secret class that utilizes vials that provide different buffs, while also upgrading the power of consumables. The Alchemist can only be unlocked once you reach the Losomn biome — a haunted, bizarre city environment. To unlock the class, you must collect the Philosopher’s Stone and bring it to Wallace in the Ward 13 hub.

How To Unlock The Alchemist : Reach the Losomn biome and explore any of the open-world areas — this includes the Brocwithe Quarter , Morrow Parish or Ironborough . The Morrow Parish (where it is not burning) seems to be the most common place.

: Reach the biome and explore any of the open-world areas — this includes the , or . The (where it is not burning) seems to be the most common place. On the outer edges of the map, look for sewer drainage vents. Rarely, you’ll see a strange creature visible inside.

vents. Rarely, you’ll see a strange creature visible inside. Randomly, the creature will grab you and drag your character into the Sewer . Sometimes when this happens, you’ll be able to fight your way out.

. Sometimes when this happens, you’ll be able to fight your way out. Defeat the optional boss to find the Philosopher’s Stone in this area.

NOTE: If you fail to kill the optional boss, you’ll respawn outside the sewer. You won’t be able to return. You’ll lose your chance — to get a second chance, you’ll need to reroll in Adventure Mode.

The location is completely random — and getting grabbed by a sewer grate may not lead to the optional boss fight. If it doesn’t work, you just need to try again multiple times. We had to get caught three times before the actual hidden boss triggered.

Once you acquire the Philosopher’s Stone, go to Wallace in Ward 13. For 1,500 scrap you’ll create the new archetype.

If you’re playing with a team, you’ll need to take an extra step. When playing with a team, if one party member is grabbed by the creature, you’ll need the rest of the team to die. To do this, open your inventory and select the skull icon. When everyone in the team is down, they’ll respawn in the sewers.