Pokemon Go: How to get Feebas and Can it be Shiny?

There are many unique Pokemon types to collect as you play Pokemon Go and the roster only continues to grow. Due to the sheer amount that are available to collect, you may be missing some from your Pokedex. We’ve got all the details you need to know about how to get Feebas and whether or not there is a Shiny version in Pokemon Go.

Feebas’ main move is the Mirror Coat, while Tackle and Splash act as its quick moves. Water-type Pokemon are vulnerable to Grass and Electric moves, while its evolution, Milotic can act as a strong defence against your opponents.

How to catch a Feebas in Pokemon Go

Feebas can be found in the wild or by completing Field Research, Special Research Tasks, and even participating in Community Days. Since Feebas is a Water-type Pokemon, your chances of finding one will be raised if you’re near a body of water or when it is raining outside.

Can you get a Shiny version of Feebas in Pokemon Go?

There is a Shiny version of Feebas in Pokemon Go, yes. However, just like any Shiny in the game, you have to be lucky enough to get this rare encounter. The Shiny variant is predominantly purple in color, with a gray tail and fins.

How to evolve Feebas into Milotic

Once you’ve successfully caught Feebas, the next step is to evolve it. To do so, you must equip it as a buddy and walk with it for a total of 20km. You’re then required to feed your Feebas 100 candies, enabling you to evolve it into Milotic.

That’s everything there is to know about catching a Feebas in Pokemon Go.