Remnant 2: Best Weapons & Where To Find Them

Raid the multiverse with the best weapons you need to find first.

Some of the best weapons in Remnant 2 can be unlocked right at the start. Others are going to take more work, so we’ve put together a list of the best weapons we’ve found so far. These weapons are great for almost every class, and the right combination of mods can make your weapons absolutely melt bosses. Even if you’re playing solo, these are weapons you need to unlock — and one of the best can be purchased in Ward 13.

More Remnant 2 guides:

Solo Tips | All Secret Archetypes | Engineer Unlock | Earth & N’erud Secret Weapons | Scrap Farming

Blackmar AR-47

How To Find: Purchase from Brabus in Ward 13. Starter weapon for the Handler archetype.

The best starter weapons in the game. This assault rifle is extremely basic — it fires fast, accurately, and deals high damage. It is useful for all archetypes and can be purchased at the start of the game no matter what archetype you select first. It is useful for the entire game. Upgrade it and add the Hotshot Mod to make it unstoppable.

The Hotshot Mod is incredibly useful for multiple weapons — this mods adds fire damage to your bullets, dealing burning damage-over-time and increasing your attack power. The mod is unlocked automatically while completing the prologue.

MP60-R

How To Find: Found on Ward 13, Earth — unlock the safe in Ward 13 with the code [0-4-1-5]. Collect the key, then travel north and unlock the door past the shipping containers. You’ll find the MP60-R inside.

The MP60-R is a fast-firing bullet hose that becomes even stronger when you add the Hotshot Mod. Another great weapon you can grab at the start of the game that works well with anyone. No need to be a good shot here.

Double Barrel

How To Find: Found in Marrow Parish, Losomn inside the main office of the asylum building. You’ll reach this area automatically when completing the biome. Inside the office, input the code [2-9-7-1] to unlock the safe that contains this shotgun.

The Double Barrel is a handheld shotgun that deals extreme damage at short range. Perfect for swapping to and delivering a coup-de-grace on enemies or bosses. The damage-per-second isn’t high, but it can wipe out annoying enemies in a single shot. If you don’t use your short weapon often, this is a good pick.

Crossbow

How To Find: Solve the Imperial Gardens, Yaesha symbol puzzle. The symbols are found throughout the garden — there are small plinths with these symbols. Input the symbols in the order you find them. Search for breakable walls to find all four. This puzzle is required to complete the biome.

The Crossbow and other bow-type weapons are like the beefed-up Hunter Rifle. These one-shot weapons are incredibly strong when paired with the hidden Invader class, which can also be unlocked later in the game after acquiring the Dreamcatcher.

Sagittarius

How To Find: Solve the Cathedral of Omens, Yaesha puzzle to complete the area. There is a disc puzzle you must rotate to solve — turn the triangle symbol so that it points toward the entrance. Next, turn the circle symbols so they’re at the base of the triangle. Finally, rotate the Death / Moon symbol so they’re not in the circles, at the corners of the triangle. Follow these steps at the Sagittarius will unlock.

An advanced bow that is incredibly powerful when paired with the Invader class. The Sagitarrius is a handheld bow that is especially deadly against weak points. It has a special skill that opens a portal and rains down powerful arrows on your target.

Atom Smasher

How To Find: Acquired by completing the Train Event quest in Terminus Station, N’erud. Reach the last train to acquire this weapon. The event is randomly generated so you may not find it on your first run.

Incredibly powerful and easy to get early on, the Atom Smasher is the king of stagger. This giant hammer comes with a weapon mod called Accelerator that causes Charge Melee Attacks to increase the speed of all over Melee attacks by 10% for 5 seconds — very good for keeping the damage coming.

Red Doe Staff

How To Find: At the end of the Yaesha biome, choose to heal the doe to acquire x1 Doe’s Antler. Return to McCabe in Ward 13 to craft the Red Doe Staff — you’ll need x1 Doe’s Antler, x7 Lumenite Crystal and x650 Scrap.

The Red Doe Staff is a healing staff that can attack at range. This magical melee weapon is great when playing with a team, able to generate a powerful Doe Charge magical ability that damages enemies and heals allies in its path.

Dreamcatcher

How To Find: Located in the Tormented Asylum, Losomn — you must complete the doctor’s side-quest to acquire the Nightweaver’s Stone Doll. Find this quest by talking to the doctor locked up in the basement, she’ll ask you to acquire three lost Stone Dolls. With the Nightweaver’s Stone Doll, progress to the lowest level of the asylum to initiate the Nightweaver’s Web event.

By feeding an item to the Nightweaver’s Web, you’ll permanently lose the item and gain a reward. Give the Nightweaver’s Stone Doll to the web to acquire the Dream Catcher weapon. Learn where to find the Stone Dolls here.

The Dreamcatcher is an incredibly powerful melee staff — all for its special ability. After dealing 250 damage, the Dreamcatcher can unleash an area-of-effect attack that slows all enemies in the area. You can equip your build to increase AOE size by +50%, making the Dreamcatcher even more useful. Very, very good. The Dreamcatcher has even more mysterious uses — by attacking certain objects and NPCs, you can generate dreams. These are consumables you can use to

That covers our favorite weapons. We’ll add more as we discover weapons that are unstoppable — but the best weapons depend on your class. These are just the best weapons we’ve found so far!