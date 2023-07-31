Remnant 2: How To Level Up Fast | Easy XP Farming

To play on higher difficulties or unlock super secrets in Remnant 2, you’ll need to farm for XP and level up certain endgame skills. That takes a lot of time and effort you can completely skip with these XP farming tips. Farming XP allows you to level up your Archetype skills and make them stronger, and players in the community have found some pretty incredible ways to make that happen. If you work with a team, you can easily earn 200,000+ XP in 10 minutes of gameplay. The setup is the only challenging part.

Below we’ll share the best XP farming strategies we’ve found so far. The simplest strategy is just replaying Adventure Mode on higher difficulties, but if you’re really after XP fast without hours of replaying content, this is the method you’ll want to try. The tricky part is just finding other players that can coordinate with you.

Losomn Feast XP Farming Method

Setup: To use this method, you must reach the Great Hall in Losomn where an NPC is feasting at a giant table full of rotting food. This event challenges you with waves of enemies when you attempt to eat. You’ll need three players, two active players and one player that should stay downed. Engineers are helpful as they can summon turrets but are not required. One of the active players will need the Huntress Spear melee weapon.

Instead of reviving players, you’ll bite them when attempting to revive during this event. By eating a downed player, everyone in the party will be awarded 2,000 XP. By using this trick, you can quickly earn 2,000 XP per bite attempt.

Activate the feast event . During the event, one player will need to ‘ revive ‘ a downed player. Let one player take damage and get downed by enemies.

. During the event, one player will need to ‘ ‘ a downed player. Let one player take damage and get downed by enemies. One of the active players must then attempt to revive the downed player . This leads to them biting them instead.

must then attempt to . This leads to them biting them instead. The second active player needs to interrupt the biting animation by throwing the Huntress Spear at the reviving player. Use a heavy attack to throw the spear and interrupt the animation.

You’ll get 2,000 XP every time the downed player is interrupted. Repeat the interrupts, earning 2,000 XP until the bleed timer runs out and the downed player respawns. You can extend the time the downed player remains downed with the Band Band. This rare item doubles the bleed timer on downed players.

How To Get Band Band: Endaira’s End, Yaesha – At Endaira’s End, find the building making a strange musical sound. Find a music book behind the waterfall here, then play the song using the different notes you can generate in the room. Solve the puzzle to unlock this ring.

How To Get The Huntress Spear: Brocwithe Quarter, Losomn – Defeat the Huntress optional boss in this randomly-generated area of the city.

You can also find a secret room in the Great Hall. The secret room makes this challenge much easier. If you huddle inside the secret room, the enemies during the feast event cannot reach you, so you don’t need to fight them back. Using the secret room and the Band Band makes farming even easier and gives you more time to earn XP.