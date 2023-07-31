EA Sports FC 24 Discusses Career Mode

It’s very rare that a “paradigm shift” happens in developing sports titles for consoles and PC. After all, the games they’re emulating have been put into the video game space for decades. At times, there were leaps in how realistic they could be and feel. But in recent times, it feels very derivative and done more to cash in a yearly paycheck than anything else. However, a change may come in the form of EA Sports FC 24. The game is the first soccer title by EA not to feature the FIFA brand, and they’re taking that freedom to impressive lengths.

The team at EA Sports has been slowly peeling back the layers to showcase how different things will be in the game. They already showed some clips of things like the gameplay, being able to play as the women or the male clubs, and the Premier League collaboration. But today, EA Sports FC 24 dove deep into the Career Mode portion of the title.

The video below is over 6 minutes long, but we’ll give you the highlights of what you can expect when you play.

For example, if you dive into the Manager Career portion, you will have more access and ability than ever to customize your teams and ensure they’re ready for whatever game they have on the pitch.

But that’s not all. For the first time, you’ll have the chance to bring in Assistant Coaches that can help elevate players faster over time. That can be vital as it’ll help build the team to the way you want them to be, and thus give you a better chance at winning.

Write your own footballing story as a player or manager in #FC24 Career.



Pre-Order #FC24 now: https://t.co/8eVzx2tRYP pic.twitter.com/ZX554R5sW6 — EA SPORTS FC (@EASPORTSFC) July 31, 2023

If you need even more of an edge, you’ll be able to look at the strategies that your rival squad might use and then prepare counters to them before things overwhelm you.

Finally, and arguably most importantly, you can watch the matches as a coach via a new spectate feature. By doing this, you’ll be able to see how everything is going and then adjust on the fly based on what you’re viewing.

As for Player Career mode, they’re adding a new kind of agent that’ll use goals to build you up and get you to the club you want to be at.

You can also build up PlayStyles for your character, and if you were to master the trait, you’ll literally be world-class in that skill, which obviously could be helpful on the pitch. Watch the full video to see all the ins and outs of the Career Mode.