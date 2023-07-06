Rumor: Persona 3 Reload Could Be The Next $ 70 Game

Some people may decide this remake may not be worth that asking price at all.

We have some unwelcome news today about Persona 3 Reload, that may make you think twice about getting the game.

As verified by GoNintendo reporter Andres Lopez on Twitter, Persona 3 Reload could be priced at $ 69.99, essentially making it the latest game to come at that $ 70 price range.

Andres received a survey about the game itself from Sega. He was able to share a screen from the survey that indicated that price point.

It isn’t likely that fan outrage will change Atlus’ mind on this pricing, because this is a game that is available now in a much cheaper form.

Persona 3 itself has received a lot of rereleases since its original 2006 release. The most pertinent rerelease today is the rerelease of Persona 3 Portable earlier this year, to Steam, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and even the Nintendo Switch.

There are significant differences between Persona 3 Portable and Persona 3 Reload that may and should give gamers pause, particularly if they are playing the game for the first time. Many Persona/Shin Megami Tensei fans may very well choose to get as many different versions of these games as they can, but the rest of us, particularly gamers who also want time to play other games, will want to think about this, for at least a minute.

So let us help you on this regard. Persona 3 Reload is closer to the original game release, however, Persona 3 Portable has many additional features that may make it the superior choice for some players.

For example, Persona 3 Portable allows you to make the player avatar into a female character. If you make this choice, you get a drastically changed story campaign, with many new interactions as a result.

Another big difference between the two is that Persona 3 Portable is essentially a shorter adventure, with the exploration and free movement elements taken out. Those are coming back to Persona 3 Reload, making it feel like a bigger game.

Perhaps the most important difference is that Persona 3 Reload will get completely overhauled graphics, including character designs, their sprites, the user interface, maps, and more. Atlus is also aiming to hit the much sought after performance metrics of 4K at 60 FPS.

Atlus holds the original version of Persona 3 in particular high regard, because they see it as the template for Persona games as we know them today. This is the reason they are particular about making this remake, even while Persona 3 Portable’s remaster also exists.

Persona 3 Reload will be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows via Steam.