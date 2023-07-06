Capcom Is Considering Resident Evil Spin-Off Remakes

Capcom is known for a few franchises; one of the biggest is Resident Evil. This survival horror series continues to thrive long after they first brought out the IP on the PlayStation. Years later, the mainline series still continues to see new installments. However, in the last few years, we saw the launch of remakes. The development team has turned out a few different remakes of the mainline series, and the latest to hit the marketplace was Resident Evil 4. But fans have been vocal about remaking the spin-off Resident Evil: Code Veronica.

So what better opportunity to hopefully get some insight about what games could be highlighted for a remake than asking directly? Today there was a shareholder meeting with Capcom, and during that was a small Q&A. That prompted some shareholders to ask questions about the company, and it was during this portion Capcom was asked if they would only stick to remaking the main numbered entries in the Resident Evil series or if we could potentially see remakes of the spin-off games.

According to a report from Gamesradar, Capcom stated that they are carrying out discussions internally regarding the future expansion of the series so it could be enjoyed. So there’s nothing here that directly states that this company is considering spin-off remakes, but it also doesn’t indicate that Capcom is ruling them out. But out of all the spin-offs we’ve seen released into the marketplace for the Resident Evil franchise, Resident Evil: Code Veronica is easily one of the more wished titles to receive a remake by the community.

Meanwhile, it would leave others wondering if Capcom would continue these remakes and bring out another release for Resident Evil 5. This is the installment that started to see fans chime in about developers moving away from the original formula that made Resident Evil so beloved. It’s certainly a more action-oriented installment, so it would be interesting to see if there are any adjustments to this remake if it does come out into the marketplace.

In other news regarding Capcom, the shareholder Q&A brought out a similar question regarding expanding certain franchises like Monster Hunter. Again, rather than being direct, Capcom noted that they are discussing internally how to expand certain franchises to gain a broader appeal. Additionally, for those looking for more Resident Evil content, we’ll see the launch of a new CGI film, Resident Evil: Death Island, this month. This storyline will take place right after the events of Resident Evil 6, where we see several of our favorite protagonists joining up to fight a new bioterrorism threat.