Capcom Wants To Expand Monster Hunter Among Other IPs

Capcom is known for quite a few franchises, and over the years, they have continued to bring out more games into the marketplace for fans. But there’s always room for expansion, and it seems that there are plans to expand their reach. A new shareholder Q&A was held recently for Capcom, and with it came the question of how Capcom will expand on select franchises. In particular, there were questions about where the company could expand on Monster Hunter, Toraware no Paruma, Sengoku Basara, and the Onimusha series.

While not all of the series might be as familiar to you, Capcom is hoping to change that. Thanks to a report from Insider Gaming, we’re finding out that the official response from Capcom is that they are currently carrying out discussions. They want to expand on the future of these titles so that a wide audience can enjoy them. So it’s not a charted-out plan for the public quite yet, but it does look like the company is holding meetings internally to see what the best route is to ensure that they could deliver a means to reach more potential players.

That also doesn’t mean that their plans are strictly related to video games. We’ve seen Capcom bring out animated films from their IPs. In particular, for the Monster Hunter franchise, there was a film released in 2022 by director Paul W. S. Anderson, who previously worked on a series of cinematic Resident Evil films. Of course, the film didn’t quite have the box office record, so it might be a bit harder to persuade the release of a new installment. However, that could still be one of the means to ensure more potential players are swayed into trying the video game franchise.

At any rate, we’ll just have to wait and see what Capcom has plans for when it comes to some of its franchises. In other news, Capcom has a Resident Evil animated film coming out. If you haven’t already taken notes of the film, we’re getting Resident Evil: Death Island on July 25, 2023. This is a film that is set between the events of Resident Evil 6 and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. A new bioterrorism threat has emerged, and it has caused some of the more iconic protagonists like Chris Redfield, Claire Redfield, Leon S. Kennedy, Jill Valentine, Rebecca Chambers, and Ingrid Hannigan to join up. You can view a trailer for that film in the video we have embedded below.