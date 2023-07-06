AEW Fight Forever Highlights Upcoming Stadium Stampede Mode

AEW Fight Forever has been out for a week, and fans are still talking about all the fun things they can do in it. Despite what some critics have said, gamers have loved the arcade-style gameplay, the fun they have in matches, and the characters they can create to mimic certain BTS things from the real world. However, one thing that everyone can agree on is that the game needs more content. That’s not necessarily a bad thing to ask for, especially when you know that the team is working on something. Today, we got the first teaser for that “something.”

Specifically, we got the teaser for the Stadium Stampede mode that’ll be a free download for AEW Fight Forever.

But first, a little bit of context so you understand the differences between the actual match from All Elite Wrestling and what you’ll get in the game. When the first year of the global pandemic hit in 2020, AEW was in a rough place. They had been dominating since their arrival on TNT a few months before, and many expected 2020 to be even bigger. Then, all of a sudden, they were stuck at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL, with little to no crowd, various safety precautions, and certain roster members stuck overseas.

By the time they came up to their first PPV of the “Pandemic Era,” Tony Khan knew they had to do something truly special to make everything feel as grand as it should be. Thus came the first “Stadium Stampede” featuring The Elite and Matt Hardy versus Chris Jericho’s “Inner Circle.”

The whole thing occurred in the Jacksonville Jaguars stadium, and nothing was off-limits or too over the top for the match. Fans went from not expecting much from the match to it becoming one of the defining moments in AEW history. It was so beloved they did a “sequel” in 2021, and it was just as good in fans’ minds.

The difference between that version and the video game version is the virtual Stadium Stampede will feature 30 wrestlers going at it all at once, with the “last one standing” being the winner. But as you’ll see in the teaser below, everything is available, nothing is off limits, and chaos will reign supreme:

30 wrestlers enter the stadium. Only one can reign supreme.



Stadium Stampede "Battle Royale" mode is a FREE download coming soon to #AEWFightForever! pic.twitter.com/e5FhdKRGdS — AEW Games (@AEWGames) July 6, 2023

It’ll be interesting to see how far they push this game mode and whether you can do this with 30 players online. Plus, there have been teases for more content coming out soon, so you’ll want to stay tuned.