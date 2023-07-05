AEW Fight Forever: How To Win The Casino Battle Royale | Road To Elite Guide

If you want to win the Casino Battle Royale in AEW Fight Forever, you might need a little help. This grueling match starts every instance of Road To Elite. Every time you want to replay the story mode, you’ll need to fight through this painful slog of a match — and if you want to get every story block, you’ll have to actually win this thing. Most of us are probably going to lose after getting ground down for 20 minutes. While this is a tough match, it is totally beatable. Learn how to conquer the Casino Battle Royale with our full guide below.

More AEW Fight Forever guides:

Unlockables & Cosmetics | All Secret Wrestlers | How To Earn $100,000 | 7 Star Match Guide | Death Match Easter Egg | Road To Elite Storylines

What Is The Casino Battle Royale?

At the start of the Road To Elite campaign in AEW Fight Forever, your chosen wrestler will be thrown into a massive Battle Royale match. The Casino Battle Royale is a match with 21 wrestlers — every few minutes, a new entrant will enter the ring. The order of entrants is determined by selecting one of 21 cards in a deck. If you’re the first in ring, you’ll have to fight back 20 wrestlers and eliminate them.

The goal is to stay in the ring. You’ll need to throw wrestlers out of the ring to eliminate them — and this is pretty tricky when you’re dealing with multiple opponents at the same time. What you do in this match determines your first storylines — so winning is incredibly important not just to experience more stories in Road To Elite, but you’ll also need to win to earn enough points for an A+ Career Score at the end of your run.

Getting Different Storylines :

: Block 1A : Lose the Casino Battle Royale.

: Lose the Casino Battle Royale. Block 1B : Win the Casino Battle Royale.

: Win the Casino Battle Royale. Block 1C: Win the Casino Battle Royale as a Women’s Wrestler.

Two of the storylines in Chapter 1 require you to win the Casino Battle Royale. Here’s how to win.

Winning The Casino Battle Royale

The Casino Battle Royale is a challenging first task to complete in Road To Elite. Don’t worry about losing your first match. Focus on winning in the future — and naturally, winning is much easier on lower difficulties.

Pick a strong wrestler . CM Punk, Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson are all high-tier wrestlers in this game — select one of them for a better chance at winning.

. CM Punk, Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson are all high-tier wrestlers in this game — select one of them for a better chance at winning. Don’t attack everyone . Focus on weakened wrestlers and stay out of the way of the AI. If you attack multiple opponents, they’ll gang up on you. If you focus on just one, the other wrestlers will generally leave you alone if they’re fighting someone else.

. Focus on weakened wrestlers and stay out of the way of the AI. If you attack multiple opponents, they’ll gang up on you. If you focus on just one, the other wrestlers will generally leave you alone if they’re fighting someone else. Use your signature and throw into the ropes . When fighting a single opponent, build up your Signature Move and use it. Right after using it, use a Hold and Throw into the ropes. If they’re weak, they’ll immediately go over the ropes and fall onto the edge of the ring. Kick them off for a clean and quick elimination. If they don’t fall over the ropes, build up to a second Signature.

. When fighting a single opponent, build up your and use it. Right after using it, use a Hold and Throw into the ropes. If they’re weak, they’ll immediately go over the ropes and fall onto the edge of the ring. Kick them off for a clean and quick elimination. If they don’t fall over the ropes, build up to a second Signature. Don’t eliminate too fast. On harder difficulties, it is easier to keep 4~ wrestlers in the ring at the same time. They’ll fight each other instead of you. 2-on-1 is a pain. Take your time and don’t eliminate wrestlers too quickly or they can gang up on you.

That’s all there is to it. You can lose this match very quickly if you’re not careful. Use Taunts often to get your Finisher and play it safe. I recommend waiting until you’re fairly experienced with the main game before attempting this. It can be really tough!