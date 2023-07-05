PlayStation Sale Discounts Over 1,300 Items

Video games are expensive. We don’t have you tell you that. Since this latest generation of video game console platforms, we have seen a rise in AAA games. So instead of paying the $59.99, we used to see with last-generation platforms, we’re now dealing with a $69.99 price tag. So finding out what games to pick up at launch and what titles are best to hold off is well worth considering to ease those wallets. Fortunately, there are typically quite a few sales that you can take part in. Some of these sales are hosted directly on the console platform storefronts. For instance, Sony is holding a massive sale on the PlayStation Store that discounts over 1,000 items.

If you’re looking to save some money but still pick up a new game or two on the PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5, you’re in luck. The new Essential Picks sale promotion was just brought out on the official PlayStation Store. This sale is massive, with 1,358 items total featured on the sale. Now these are items, so you’ll find everything from video games to DLC here. But because the collection of items is so massive, you’ll want to pick through some of these store pages yourself to see what’s worth the purchase.

We’ll list down some of the highlights of the full-game sale you can find below. So for anything else, such as DLC, you’ll want to view the sale pages yourself. Likewise, these are just some of the game highlights, as even the full games available surpass 900 results on the storefront. But hopefully, these highlights offer something for everyone without breaking the bank.

PlayStation Store Essential Picks Highlight

UFC 4 $5.99

Medieval Dynasty $24.99

Miasma Chronicles $29.99

Octopath Traveler II $44.99

Subnautica $11.99

Gang Beasts $7.99

The Crew 2 $4.99

Mortal Kombat X $4.99

Saints Row $23.99

A Way Out $5.99

Layers of Fear $25.49

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled $13.99

Days Gone $15.99

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time $19.79

Spyro Reignited Trilogy $13.99

Mafia II: Definitive Edition $9.89

Team Sonic Racing $14.99

Slime Rancher $4.99

South Park: The Stick of Truth $7.49

BioShock: The Collection $9.99

Again, this is just a very brief look at some of the video games being offered. You’ll find the full sale right here. Fortunately, it looks like you’ll have plenty of time to look through the sale on this promo. According to the PlayStation Store, this sale will last until July 19, 2023. So if you’re after something new to enjoy, this is something to consider for both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 platforms.